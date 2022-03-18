Everything known about the list of suspects in Young Dolph's death

Months after the shooting death of Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, a web of suspects has emerged. The players are in various stages of prosecution or detainment.

Currently, there are five persons of interest identified by Memphis investigators. That total includes two men charged as the gunmen seen in the photos circulated the day after the rapper's death.

Below is a breakdown of what we know about each suspect:

Justin Johnson

Justin Johnson, 23, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Indiana during the first half of January. His arrest, and the arrest of Cornelius Smith, was announced by top law enforcement officials in Shelby County.

Johnson was already wanted by federal authorities for a weapons violation that stemmed from a previous arrest. Currently in federal custody, he will also be prosecuted by the Shelby County District Attorney's office on the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and employing a firearm in felony.

Johnson's past criminal history includes a conviction on three counts of attempted second-degree murder in 2017 when he was 18. The charges stemmed from a shooting at an East Memphis bowling alley, where authorities said Johnson shot at three individuals following an argument.

He pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five years. Nine months into his sentence, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Amy Weirich, a Memphis criminal court judge granted a request from Johnson for his release from prison.

Shortly after, Johnson was arrested again on gun and drug charges. This time, Johnson's state bond was revoked, and federal weapons charges were issued.

Cornelius Smith

Three days after Thornton's death, images of a white Mercedes-Benz coupe similar to the car seen in surveillance photos released by police was confiscated in Orange Mound.

Before the car was used in the commission of Thornton's death, it was taken from a Memphis woman during a violent carjacking that occurred at an East Memphis Kroger Fuel Center on Nov. 10.

Smith, 32, was identified as a suspect in the carjacking after his prints were gathered from a rear panel on the passenger's side. Now linked to the carjacking, authorities Smith was arrested Smith in neighboring DeSoto County on Dec. 9, about a month before he was announced as an apprehended suspect in Thornton's murder.

Alongside Johnson, Smith is being accused of being one of the gunmen seen in surveillance images taken outside of the bakery where Thornton was killed.

Today, Smith is in Shelby County custody. Investigators have revealed scant information about his alleged involvement in Thorton's death outside of the charges filed.

Investigators obtained video surveillance which shows two suspects exit a white two-door Mercedes Benz armed with guns outside of Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies bakery the afternoon rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed. Memphis Police Department released photos of the two suspects on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Shondale Barnett

Shondale Barnett's arrest was announced in the same press conference where both Johnson and Smith were identified as the suspected shooters.

At the time, U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said Barnett, 28, was in the car with Johnson at the time of the arrest, meaning he would not have been one of the shooters captured in surveillance video images. (At the time, Miller spelled the suspect's name "Shondale Barnett." Subsequent law enforcement officials have spelled the suspect's name "Shundale Barnett." It's unclear which spelling is correct.)

Barnett, authorities said, was arrested alongside Johnson in Clay County, Indiana. U.S. Miller said Barnett was awaiting extradition back to Shelby County during the Jan. 11 press conference.

It's unclear what happened next.

According to Clay County officials, Barnett was released from jail 10 days after his arrest. The officials said they received word from Shelby County to release Barnett.

To date, neither the U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, or Shelby County Sheriff's Office have offered any explanation as to why Barnett was released from detention in Indiana.

A Shelby County warrant for Barnett's arrest is still active, and the warrant describes his location as "at large, Texas."

Joshua Taylor and Devin Burns

Memphis police announced Joshua Taylor and Devin Burns, both 26, as suspects in Thornton's death on Feb. 20.

Very little has been said, officially, about their involvement.

Burns was arrested on charges unrelated to Thornton's death two days after Memphis police announced their interest in the two on Facebook.

Current jail records, however, show that he was since released.

Joshua Taylor, it appears, has not been arrested at any point since Memphis police identified him as a suspect.

Memphis police declined to specify if the two are still considered suspects in Thornton's death, citing the ongoing investigation.

