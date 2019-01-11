Everything We Learned about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC at CES

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC crossover might be the most important vehicle that the company has introduced in the past few decades. It's the first car that Mercedes has designed from the ground up as an electric car; previous models including the B-class Electric Drive and the SLS Electric Drive were based on existing Mercedes models. It's also spearheading the new Mercedes-EQ sub-brand, which is focused on electrification and innovative technology. While it is fairly conventional in terms of design and mission-it's a pretty normal-looking compact crossover, after all-the EQC is radical when it comes to the Mercedes brand.

The EQC made its North American debut this week at the CES technology show in Las Vegas, and while we still don't have U.S. pricing or range (Mercedes claims 279 miles on the European NEDC cycle), we did learn some interesting new details about the new EV. We had the opportunity to sit down with both Leonhard Gebel, the EQC's product manager, and Gorden Wagener, Daimler's chief designer, to learn more about the design and development process of the EQC.