Everything Mississippi State’s Zach Arnett said after Kentucky finally won at Starkville

For the first time since 2008, Kentucky football came into Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, and emerged the victorious team.

The Wildcats, now 6-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play, plowed over Mississippi State 24-3 on Saturday night.

UK — now bowl eligible for a school-record eighth straight season — snapped a three-game losing streak behind a stellar passing night from quarterback Devin Leary, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Leary didn’t play in the fourth quarter after an injury scare.

On the other side, Mississippi State was held to a season-low three points, and the Bulldogs recorded just 218 total yards with normal starting quarterback Will Rogers and leading rusher Jo’Quavious Marks both out injured.

Postgame, Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett spoke with media members about the defeat, which dropped the Bulldogs to a 4-5 overall record and 1-5 in SEC games.

Q. On Arnett’s thoughts about freshman quarterback Chris Parson playing late in the game

I think he did a really nice job when he came in and provided a spark. He pushed the ball down the field. His stat line — he had a couple of drops in there — he’s probably up there close to almost a hundred yards passing. Obviously, he has some mobility too. So he’s able to keep plays alive when the pocket starts to break down. He’s going to be able to learn a lot from this film. When he got the ball out in time, and took the free access throws, he did a really good job.

He made a couple of plays scrambling... I do think he can watch a couple of the clips and... The more you throw on time (and) deliver the ball, typically the better you’re going to be over the long term. While he did some good things with his legs, have to encourage him not to run around too much back there. And sometimes you can get an intentional grounding penalty. But very pleased with just his competitiveness when he came in. And he provided a little spark…and energy picked up. It was a good job.

Q. On Mississippi State’s slow start with an energetic home crowd

I can’t thank our fan base enough for the environments they’ve created every time here. We had a great crowd tonight. Night game... ‘98 West Division champs... it’s homecoming…we had tremendous atmosphere. It was a good football game…two teams who pride themselves on physical play, and they were competing.

We’ve got to find a way to cap off red zone trips with touchdowns. And obviously we’d like to keep their red zone trips to field goals. I’m disappointed the fans didn’t have a better outcome to celebrate. They do a tremendous job showing up and supporting the players.

Q. On why it took so long for Chris Parson to get playing time at quarterback

Chris has been available in emergency purposes the entire time since Will has been out. He did have a little minor setback that only made him available for emergency purposes. As he has progressed, and been able to run the entire offense, he got his opportunity tonight.

Q. On what he tells players to get momentum for the final games of the season

I think they’re all smart enough to understand that your starting quarterback and starting tailback are out, that means it’s a little more difficult for points to come by, but we know that if you want to get to postseason play you have to at least get to six victories. Those guys are all competitors. They know that ‘Hey, come back out, go to work.’ It’s the only way you’ll give yourself the best chance to progress and score more points.

Q. On having to settle for a field goal after a long offensive drive

Again, clock rules are playing into this... possessions are down, plays are down, which increases the importance of every time you get into the red zone. If you’re not creating explosive plays when you pop a 60-yard touchdown run or your throw a ball over their head for a long pass, then drives that get into the red zone where the field shrinks, it’s of utmost importance that you finish that off with a touchdown instead of a field goal.

Seven points…you have to kick three field goals to outdo that. With the way the clock rules are this year, possessions are down, plays are down. That magnifies the importance of red zone trips. Touchdown percentage in the red zone is critical.

Q. On how he keeps his team together and moving forward

Go to work. Work harder. That’s what you do in this sport... Nose down, rear end up and keep on digging and grinding.

Q. On his confidence level that Mississippi State will be bowl eligible

I’m confident our guys are going to come to work. They’re plenty talented enough to be in every game. They were in this game.

Q. On the effect that Kentucky’s pick six had on Mississippi State

In the short term, turnovers are always deflating. Obviously, you never want to turn the ball over. Again, when you’re in a game where possessions are at a premium because you know there’s not going to be as many of them, just the way the style of the game is going, then to lose a possession turning it over already hurts you. For that turnover to end up in points, the defense can’t even stop a sudden change and at least hold them to a field goal attempt.

That creates adversity... We got our hands on one – Jett. He wasn’t able to quite hold onto it. But a very similar situation... It would have been great to even the non-offensive touchdowns, a defensive takeaway for a score.

Q. On Will Rogers’ return from injury

I think Will’s progressed really well. Obviously he’s practicing with us. I have no doubt in his grit and determination to play in that game (Ole Miss). I know he wants to play before that too. I’m not qualified to make that call. So when the doctors say he’s available, he’ll be available and he’ll be out there.

Q. On how to keep his team’s discipline in check

We talk about it quite a bit. You have to play this game with emotion, but you can never lose emotional control. Because at the end of the day if you get penalties, whether it be the 15-yard variety that sets you back or gives their offense an additional 15 yards, all you’re really doing is hurting your team...

It was a spirited game, both teams were coming out, getting after each other and playing physical. I’m not going to criticize officiating because I believe that gets me fined. But we convert a first down by the goal line and we’re pushing the pile, I guess it was ruled one of those pushes was a little too late... That hurts you.... You can never lose emotional control. One time we punt, we get a good roll... but there was a 15-yard penalty.

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett reacts after a play during Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Matt Bush/USA Today Network

