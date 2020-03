Everything you need to protect yourself from germs when you’re on the go

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to grow worldwide, there's been an increased panic surrounding travel safety, particularly on airplanes and public transport. While community events and mass gatherings are largely being canceled and more and more businesses are opting for employees to work remotely, the risk of exposure still poses a larger threat in crowded settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), particularly those with poor air circulation, which includes buses, subways, and trains.

While airlines and transit authorities have heightened their sanitation efforts in order to curb the virus's spread, travelers can still take extra precautions by using disinfecting and antiseptic products while they're on the go, such as hand sanitizer and cleansing wipes. Keep in mind that the CDC recommends frequent hand washing as one of the best modes of defense to protect yourself, so you should always wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after traveling as it's the most effective way to prevent the spread of disease. But when soap and water aren’t available, here are a few on-the-go products that may help you stay germ-free while traveling.

1. Travel hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is your next best option if you can't wash your hands. More

If you can't get to a sink to wash your hands after touching surfaces in an airplane or on public transport, the CDC recommends an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to sanitize your hands. While hand sanitizer has been flying off the shelves recently, there's still a few places where you can pick up a travel-sized bottle or two. If all else fails, you can also choose to make your own by following the World Health Organization's (WHO) do-it-yourself guide, using 96% ethyl alcohol, aloe vera gel, and a travel-sized bottle.

2. To-go disinfectant spray

To-go disinfectant sprays like Lysol can help kill viruses and bacteria. More

Disinfecting surfaces even before you touch them is another way to help stay germ-free. While transmission of coronavirus is less likely through fomites (objects or materials likely to carry infection) than through person-to-person contact via respiratory droplets, studies suggest that novel coronavirus can live on surfaces up to a few days, according to the CDC. They recommend cleaning and disinfecting dirty surfaces for prevention of COVID-19 in community settings with an EPA-registered disinfectant, like this Lysol one.

Get the Lysol To Go Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 1oz at Walmart for $2.17

3. To-go disinfecting wipes

Wipe down contaminated surfaces with disinfecting to-go wipes. More

Cleaning wipes are one of the top products on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) list of disinfectants that can help protect against COVID-19. While they seem to be selling out at most retailers, there are still a few places you can find them. Antiseptic hand wipes can also be used to wipe down handles, grab rails, seats, and tray tables before you touch them. Plus, you can use them to wipe down your phone and keep it germ-free.