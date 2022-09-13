Everything Shown At Today's PlayStation State Of Play

Zack Zwiezen
Two men attack each other with swords while staring at each other menacingly.
Screenshot from Sega’s Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Today Sony held another PlayStation State of Play event. This one was about 20 minutes long and featured a few small announcements, a couple of new trailers for some already-announced games, and a bizarre ad for Sony’s terrible digital-collector program, PlayStation Stars. Yes, this could have been a blog post or an email, but videos are fun too, I guess.

Anyway, here’s everything shown and announced at today’s low-key event.

Namco / Sony

Tekken 8

While Bandai Namco previously teased a new entry in the long-running fighting game series, today we got our first real look at Tekken 8 in action. No release date or even a vague launch window was given beyond “Stay Tuned.”



Lucasfilm / Sony

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition

This VR adventure set in the Star Wars universe was first released on Oculus Quest in 2020. But now Sony’s announced that an enhanced version of the game will be coming to PSVR2 in 2023.



Sony

Demeo

Another PSVR2 port announced during today’s short show was Demeo, which aims to recreate the experience of a four-player tabletop RPG, but with more flair and excitement. It’s quite popular on PC and coming to PSVR2 next year.



Sega

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

The Yakuza spin-0ff Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! was first released in 2014 for PS4 and PS3, but never made the leap to the West. That’s changing now with this remake. According to the PlayStation Blog, Like a Dragon: Ishin!here’s our full write-upwill launch in February 2023 and is apparently the first RGG Studio game to be built using Unreal Engine 4!



WB Games / Sony

Hogwarts Legacy

Not much was shown in this new trailer for this upcoming game set in the Harry Potter universe. This new trailer also revealed the game will include an exclusive quest on PS5 and PS4. It launches on Feb 10, 2023.



Ironwood Studios / Sony

Pacific Drive

The debut game from Ironwood Studios appears to mix first-person exploration of a dystopian-like world with some wild-looking car action. Expect to deal with slime, too. This one is out in 2023.



Sony / PlayStation

PlayStation Stars

PlayStation included a “sneak peak” at Sony’s totally-not-NFT rewards program. It’s launching in some parts of the world later this month for those of you who care.



Bandai Namco / Sony

Synduality

The world needs more mech combat games and this one looks pretty good, mixing third-person robot combat with guns and even some large crystal harvesting. It’s due out next year on PS5.



Shift Up / Sony

Stellar Blade

This game was at one point in time called “Project EVE,” but now it’s got a new name and a fresh trailer, too. Stellar Blade, like most of the games shown today during Sony’s event, will be out in 2023. Sony says it’s a PS5 console exclusive.



Sony / Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin

Another PS5 console exclusive, Rise of the Ronin is set in Japan and is described by Sony as a “sprawling action-RPG.” It’s being developed by Team Ninja and won’t be out until 2024. Hopefully, you can find a PS5 by then.



Sony

God of War: Ragnarök Gets A Controller And New Trailer

You can’t launch a big, new console exclusive without some extra merch on the side and the next God of War—out November 9 of this year—is no different. During the State of Play, Sony announced a God of War: Ragnarök-themed limited edition blue-and-white PS5 DualSense controller. It will be available to buy the same day the game comes out.


Sony

Oh and we also got a new trailer for this highly anticipated action game starring everyone’s favorite, grumpy god killer, Kratos. Not long to wait for this one, as it’s out in November on both PS4 and PS5.


You can watch the whole event here if you missed it!


Sony

