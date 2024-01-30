'Everything snowballed': Why couple stole $41,000 from Winton Woods schools arts group

Michael and Nancy Trubl stand between their attorneys, Josh Hitch (at left) and Brian Goldberg (at right), during their sentencing in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

A husband and wife who stole tens of thousands of dollars from an organization that raised money for performing arts programs at Winton Woods schools were ordered Tuesday to repay the money or face incarceration.

Between 2017 and April 2022, the couple worked together “to systematically loot” the Winton Woods Performing Arts Boosters of nearly $41,000, prosecutors said.

Nancy Trubl was elected as the organization’s treasurer in 2017, the same year the theft began. But Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor William Anderson said in court Tuesday that investigators believe her husband, Michael Trubl, “was the one pulling the strings.”

Last year, prosecutors allowed Nancy, 55, to plead guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge. Michael Trubl, 61, pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft and unauthorized use of property.

Both were sentenced by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch to five years of probation and ordered to pay $40,782 in restitution. After two years, if the money has been repaid, Branch said each will be able to apply to have probation terminated.

Nancy Trubl’s attorney, Brian Goldberg, said the couple has given him $21,000, which he will forward to prosecutors who will then give the money to the organization.

“She will do everything in her power to make sure this gets paid off,” Goldberg said about the remaining restitution.

The theft began after Michael Trubl’s job was eliminated in 2017, his attorney, Josh Hitch, said. Trubl worked in aviation engineering, Hitch said, but was unable to find another job in that field.

He gradually began to use money from the organization “to keep up the lifestyle they had,” Hitch said. He intended to pay it back once he found a job. But that didn’t happen.

“It was the wrong thing to do,” Michael Trubl told Branch. “Everything snowballed. I couldn’t make car payments or house payments. It should have never happened.”

Branch noted that a report from investigators with the state Attorney General’s Office showed that in addition to bills, money was spent on things like “Starbucks, boutiques and restaurants.”

Students were victims, judge says

She said the couple had taken money that students raised through hard work to fund performing arts activities. According to the school district's website, about 1,000 students in grades 4 to 12 participate in music and performing arts in the district.

The sentences, the judge said, take into account the fact that the couple are paying half of the restitution almost immediately. She said probation will help ensure that the rest of the money is repaid.

“What I care most about is making the victims whole,” she said.

Branch also ordered each to undergo mental health assessments and comply with any treatment that is recommended.

She said Michael Trubl would be on intensive supervision probation, a program that focuses on making good choices and understanding the consequences of one’s actions.

If he violates probation he could serve up to three years in prison. His wife would face 180 days in jail if she violates probation. Failing to pay restitution would be a violation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Michael and Nancy Trubl sentenced on theft from schools arts group