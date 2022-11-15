Everything Is Suddenly Falling In Place for Chinese Stocks

Shikhar Balwani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended a sharp November rebound, as optimism about easing property woes and signs of reduced US-China tensions outweighed a slew of disappointing economic data.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed as much as 4.2% on Tuesday morning. It rose nearly 2% in the previous session, taking gains from a recent low on Oct. 31 to more than 20% and meeting the common definition of a technical bull market. The Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s benchmark, was poised to hit the milestone as it rose as much as 3.6% Tuesday.

The rally marks a sharp reversal of sentiment toward a market that was still mired in pessimism late last month when President Xi Jinping’s precedent-defying power grab stoked concern about ideology trumping pragmatism. The conclusion of the major Communist Party congress at that time also triggered worries that Beijing would stick to a Covid Zero policy that has weighed on the world’s No. 2 economy.

But an acceleration of of moves to ease a cash crunch in the real estate sector, as well as a relaxation of virus curbs in the past week have surprised investors, signaling that reviving economic growth has returned as a policy priority. Also brightening the mood was Monday’s meeting between Xi and Joe Biden that generated hopes of warmer ties between the two superpowers.

“China appears to be rapidly addressing all the major issues on investors’ minds, such as Covid Zero, real estate slump and US relations,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “Taken together these also mitigate the broader concern that China may become more ideological, less pragmatic and increasingly isolated post the 20th Communist Party Congress.”

Investors continued to snap up stocks even after data showed China’s economy slowing in October, with industrial output missing expectations and retail sales contracting for the first time since May.

“The initial reaction to the China macro data seems positive despite them coming in below expectations, which may boost the probability of more easing measures in the near term,” said Marvin Chen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

In a sign of continued policy support, China’s central bank said it sought to maintain ample cash levels in its financial system with liquidity tools of different maturities. The People’s Bank of China partly extended a key policy loan due Tuesday but added that liquidity infusion this month, which was done with a combination of short-, medium- and long-term tools, exceeded the 1 trillion yuan ($142 billion) maturity.

In addition to property stocks, Chinese tech firms also joined the party as expectations grew that the worst may be over for some of the industry’s major players. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as 6.7% Tuesday, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. up a maximum 11%.

Investors are betting that the Chinese tech giant may finally see its fortunes turn around after a rough 2022 plagued by a 40% slump in the shares and rare sell calls from Wall Street analysts. Alibaba is expected to return to sales growth in the September quarter when it reports earnings on Thursday, following its first-ever drop for the prior period.

--With assistance from John Cheng, Yiqin Shen and Chloe Lo.

(Updates prices throughout and with fresh analyst comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Injects Enough Cash in System to Help Snap Bond Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to maintain ample cash levels in its financial system with liquidity tools of different maturities, helping halt the worst government bond selloff in six years.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineThe liquidity

  • Quants Forced to Shed $225 Billion of Short Bets in Big Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fast-money quants were effectively forced to buy an estimated $225 billion of stocks and bonds over just two trading sessions, as one of Wall Street’s hottest strategies in the great 2022 bear market shows signs of cracking.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twit

  • Hedge Funds Mostly Missed Stock Rally After Muted Buying Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest equity hedge funds held back from ramping up bullish bets in the third quarter, likely missing out on a 10% rally in the S&P 500 since the end of September.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFir

  • Oil Holds Losses With Demand Fears Overshadowing Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWest Texas Intermediate futures traded near $86 a barrel after cl

  • As temperature drops, those without homes fight to survive

    As the temperature drops, those living in Gastonia's homeless encampment turn to campfires and other remedies to try to survive.

  • GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

    Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington. Democrats have already won control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat. The GOP came into the election needing to gain a net of just five seats for House control.

  • AFC East now has Dolphins on top, Jets with tiebreaker over Bills, Patriots last

    The AFC East race looks nothing like what anyone expected. The Bills, who throughout this season have been the favorites not just to win their division but to win the Super Bowl, are currently sitting in third place in the AFC East. The Dolphins, who improved to 7-3 with today’s win over the Browns, are [more]

  • Fed’s Lael Brainard on Rates, Inflation, Crypto — and More

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard sat down for a question-and-answer session with Bloomberg’s Washington Bureau Chief Peggy Collins on Monday. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineHere is the transcript from their dis

  • Arcimoto to do 1-for-20 reverse stock split, says it sees 'path to profitability'

    Arcimoto, in a precarious state as it works to grow sales, will convert each 20 shares of its common stock to one share late this month after gaining shareholder approval of a reverse stock split. The move would reduce the number of Arcimoto common shares (Nasdaq: FUV) from around 51.2 million to 2.6 million, the company said. The Eugene manufacturer is striving to get its stock price — $0.62 after Monday trading — above $1 even as it faces the dilutive prospect of selling more stock to raise badly needed capital in the coming months.

  • Ukraine asks U.S. for big drones, hoping to overcome opposition

    Ukraine has made a new appeal for the United States to supply it with powerful drones and anti-drone missiles, hoping Washington will reverse its previous rejection as Russia increasingly turns to kamikaze drones and attacks civilian infrastructure. With Moscow's invasion in its ninth month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in a Nov. 2 letter requested four MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aerial systems or drones, and in a separate document, asked for the first time for a counter-drone missile, according to a document seen by Reuters and people familiar with the request said. The drones, which cost about $10 million each, and the counter-drone AGM-114L or LONGBOW would bolster Ukraine's civilian air defenses and help counter Russia's growing use of Iranian-made kamikaze drones far from the front lines.

  • Neck and neck U.S. midterm races threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes

    A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Kherson, UN Condemns Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to the southern city of Kherson, and the UN General Assembly issued a symbolic condemnation of Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineDuring Z

  • Latter-day Saint church building in Perry closed after vandals cause extensive damage inside

    A meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry kept its doors closed on Sunday after vandals left extensive damage inside the previous day.

  • Breaking Down Walmart (WMT) Vs. Target (TGT) Stock Before Earnings

    Let's see what's going on with Target and Walmart stock before they report. Individually their Q3 reports will help investors gain a clearer picture of which stock may be better for their portfolio going forward.

  • Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Republican Kari Lake in Arizona gubernatorial election

    Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Republican Kari Lake in Arizona gubernatorial election

  • Billionaire climate activist wins board fight at Australia's AGL Energy

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Shareholders in AGL Energy, Australia's largest power producer, on Tuesday defied their board and approved all four directors proposed by the company's top shareholder, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, proxy votes showed. At the same time, in a surprise outcome, Chair Patricia McKenzie said shareholders likely rejected the company's executive pay plan, based on proxy votes, led by opposition from two major shareholders, whom she did not name. Climate activist Cannon-Brookes, with an 11% stake in AGL, succeeded earlier this year in forcing the company to scrap a demerger and instead announce plans to speed up the closing of its coal-fired power plants by a decade and spend up to A$20 billion on renewable energy by 2036.

  • The California Governor's Wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Testified About How Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Raped Her

    "Horror. Horror. I’m trembling, I’m like a rock, I’m frigid. This is my worst nightmare," Siebel Newsom told the jury.View Entire Post ›

  • Wendy Rogers to chair the Arizona Senate's election committee? This is a joke, right?

    Wendy Rogers, Arizona's looniest legislator, says she's been appointed to chair the Senate's election committee next year. Because sure. Why not?

  • Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

    The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation –– falling to 2.9% by December 2023 from 5.1% currently. The forecast comes as Fed governor Christopher Waller warned over the weekend that the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

  • Buffett-Backed Nubank Says Profit Tripled on Record Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Nu Holdings Ltd., the Brazilian digital lender that counts Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as a backer, posted third-quarter profits that beat analysts’ estimates, as stronger-than-expected revenue helped the fintech weather a surge in bad loans. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets