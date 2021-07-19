Everytown for Gun Safety joins call for Kansas City police board to focus on gun violence

Anna Spoerre
·2 min read

Everytown for Gun Safety is calling on Kansas City residents to send a message to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners urging them to make gun violence prevention a priority during every board meeting.

Unlike in other cities, Kansas City’s police department answers to a board of police commissioners rather than to the city council. The board’s members are appointed by Missouri’s governor.

Local advocates for police reform often site state control of the department as an impediment to accountability and changes within the department.

“The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meets monthly, and it’s critical that gun violence prevention is a key agenda item,” the petition from Everytown, touted as the country’s largest gun violence prevention organization, reads. “The public deserves to know they’re taking the rise in gun violence seriously and have plans to implement strategic solutions for violence reduction that protect all city residents.”

Community members can send a pre-written message which supports recommendations made by Mayor Quinton Lucas to make gun violence a focus at all board meetings.

Lucas in June urged the police board to focus on violent crime with detailed reports on killings and non-fatal shootings during its monthly meetings.

In a letter to police board president Mark Tolbert, Lucas said his goal is have the meeting agenda focus more directly on “the epidemic of gun violence faced by Kansas City.”

This would include updated and detailed statistics on homicides and non-fatal shootings and a discussion on specific plans the department is undertaking to address gun violence. Lucas also asked for a monthly update on how the department has implemented a violence reduction plan that was developed with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Public Safety Partnership.

In recent weeks, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker also called on the police department to stop sending her office hundreds of low-level drug crimes and instead shift focus to the city’s “epidemic of violence.”

Last year, Kansas City suffered the highest number of homicides in the city’s history, recording 182. As of Monday, the city had recorded 84 homicides in 2021. Before 2021 was even halfway over, more than 220 people had been shot and survived.

“We need people in leadership roles like you to take gun violence seriously by detailing the latest statistics on homicide rates and non-fatal shootings in your meetings, as well as provide the public with updates on the police department’s plans to implement strategic solutions for violence reduction,” the Everytown petition reads.

“We deserve concerted focus and efforts on the gun violence crisis in our city, and that starts with you.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Day care worker charged with assaulting children under her care, Lexington police say

    Security footage showed the 23-year-old assaulted several children by grabbing them aggressively by the arm, neck, and face, Lexington police said.

  • Suspect in home invasion robbery where family was zip-tied in Tarrant County arrested

    The father and son were able to break free from their zip-ties and fight back against the intruders, leading to a shoot-out.

  • 'It Was My Second Shooting, So I Was Kind of Prepared. I'm Always Expecting Something to Happen.'

    A tragic interview with an eight-year-old after the shooting outside Nationals Park tells the story of the tyranny of the gun in America.

  • 3 arrested in Georgia after allegedly assaulting boy, shaving word 'gay' into his scalp

    Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee said the 12-year-old appeared to be abused "because of his sexual orientation."

  • Frito-Lay factory workers in Kansas are striking, citing 80-hour workweeks and lack of wage increases

    Around 600 workers in a Kansas Frito-Lay plant are on strike, and they're gaining national attention.

  • Dozens injured following chemical leak at Texas water park

    Dozens of people are injured after reportedly experiencing burning skin and respiratory issues following a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, officials said.

  • How the media has traditionally covered Asian Olympians’ bodies

    In 2010, the figure skating coach Frank Carroll, who has coached Asian American Olympians such as Michelle Kwan and Mirai Nagasu, said that skaters of Asian

  • CDC under pressure to revisit guidance as key pediatric group calls for masks in schools

    Health experts, including an influential group of pediatricians, are pushing back on federal guidance that vaccinated Americans can go without masks, warning that the honor system has failed to keep many people safe in the face of the delta variant. The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday called for schools to enforce universal masking mandates because so many kids won’t be protected by fall and schools have no way of verifying COVID vaccine status yet. “Many schools will not have a system to monitor vaccine status of students, teachers and staff, and some communities overall have low vaccination uptake where the virus may be circulating more prominently."

  • The CW’s ‘Dead Pixels’ Season Premiere Settles for a 0.0 Rating and 189,000 Total Viewers

    The CW’s “Dead Pixels” Season 2 premiere was dead on arrival. The show returned to The CW last night with a 0.0 early rating among adults 18-49 and just 189,000 total viewers. “Dead Pixels,” a British sitcom focusing on three friends obsessed with a fictional massive multiplayer online role-playing video game,” was one of two shows on the network to draw a double-bagel in Sunday’s ratings. “Wellington Paranormal,” which proceeded “Dead Pixels” at 9 p.m. ET, settled for a 0.0 rating and 225,000 t

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. declined to prosecute Trump Commerce chief after watchdog findings

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department declined to prosecute the Trump administration's Commerce Department chief Wilbur Ross after the department's inspector general's office found he misrepresented the full rationale for seeking to reinstate a citizenship question in the 2020 U.S. Census in congressional testimony, according to a letter made public Monday. The July 15 letter from Commerce Department Inspector General Peggy E. Gustafson addressed to congressional leaders is a response to earlier allegations by U.S. senators that the agencies concealed the "contribution of a political redistricting strategist in the rationale for the addition of a citizenship question."

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • Smugglers hit woman with car as she’s trying to pay ransom for nephew, Texas cops say

    “This is the definition of evil,” police said.

  • Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

    President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, according to an investigation from the Office of Inspector General, but President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute. The watchdog agency's probe showed that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018, according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson. The results of the inspector general's investigation were presented to the Department of Justice, but department attorneys declined prosecution, the letter said.

  • Doctor accused of groping, harassing 24 women in North Texas allowed to practice again

    Dennis Doan’s case is a “typical” example of physicians being let off easy when they are accused of sexual misconduct, expert Azza AbuDagga said.