Evesham farm sanctuary may have to close over rising bills

Nick Jones and Louise Stuart are part of a small team of staff at the Farm Animal Sanctuary in Evesham

An animal rescue centre has revealed it may have to close unless it can raise £90,000 to keep the doors open.

The Farm Animal Sanctuary in Evesham looks after 600 rescued farm animals, including pigs, goats, and alpacas.

The centre, whose patron is Dame Joanna Lumley, said running costs rose by 50% while income has halved since 2022.

"We rely heavily on our supporters and donations coming in," said Louise Stuart, farm manager at the centre, which opened nearly 40 years ago.

"Prices have all increased, cost of living has gone up and more and more our donations have dropped."

The cost of feeding the animals has become "astronomical", sanctuary staff say

Feed bills in particular have almost doubled, she added, because of the cost of growing and transporting produce.

With funds running "dangerously low", the sanctuary set up an online crisis appeal, estimating £30,000 a month was needed to survive the start of winter.

So far donations have reached more than half its target, but the charity says it still has some way to go to secure the centre's future.

It is hoped £90,000 can be raised to safeguard the charity's future

"We're doing everything we can to acquire the money," said Nick Jones, who looks after animal welfare at the sanctuary.

"It's hard for us to carry on running on as we are. We need a regular income," added Ms Stuart.

The charity also hopes to raise £750,000 by December 2024 to buy the site from its landlord.

