Evesham man sentenced 2-years probation for role in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Evesham man who took part in the Capitol riot with two friends has been sentenced a two-year probationary term.

Michael Gianos, 35, was the last of the trio to be sentenced for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Multiple photographs showed Gianos inside the Capitol during the riot with Lawrence Stackhouse of Blackwood and Rachel Myers of Philadelphia. The images placed the trio outside the office of then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to court records,

Prosecution sought prison for Michael Gianos

Gianos admitted guilt in February 2022 to knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without the authority to do so.

The Justice Department had requested a sentence including 14 days of incarceration and 36 months on probation.

In a sentencing memorandum, a prosecutor noted Gianos’ "violent rhetoric" in the weeks before the insurrection and his self-proclaimed membership in the Proud Boys, a white nationalist group.

The memorandum also noted Gianos, a day trader, had acknowledged deleting potential evidence from his cellphone.

Gianos' attorney argued against incarceration

Defense attorney John M. Pierce requested “alternate penalties such as various periods of probation, community service, and/or home confinement."

The California lawyer argued Gianos should be sentenced only for his admitted misdemeanor, and noted the South Jersey man was not accused of engaging in violence or vandalism.

The California attorney also asserted Gianos should not have to pay restitution for damage “that other people caused from other offenses."

The sentence, imposed June 25 by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb in Washington, D.C., ordered restitution of $500.

The riot caused an estimated $2.8 million in damage to the Capitol.

Stackhouse, 35, was the first of the trio to be arrested in March 2021 after a co-worker reported his role in the riot.

A search of Stackhouse’s cellphone led investigators to messages with Gianos and Myers, who were charged in December 2021.

Both Stackhouse and Myers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Stackhouse, a sheet metal worker, was sentenced to 14 days of intermittent confinement and 36 months of probation in June 2022.

Myers, a bartender at a strip club, received a 24-month probationary term in February.

In each case, the prosecution asked a judge to dismiss additional charges as part of a plea deal.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

