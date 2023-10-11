Evesham pair in animal-cruelty case faces new charges, continuing investigation

EVESHAM - A man and woman accused of animal cruelty in August face additional charges tied to alleged thefts.

Rebecca Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, were arrested again on Oct. 4 after an "extensive" investigation into their activities, Evesham police said Tuesday.

Detectives found Halbach had posed as an employee of an animal rescue, "where she was presumably facilitating adoptions and care of animals," a police statement alleged.

It said Halbach was not an employee or volunteer, and did not provide adoptions or care for animals turned over to her.

"She received over $7,000 in compensation due (to) these crimes," the statement said.

It said Leconey assisted Halbach, but provided no specifics.

Police said an investigation is continuing into "computer/electronic crimes" allegedly committed by Halbach and Leconey.

More charges are expected.

Halbach and Leconey initially were charged with animal cruelty on Aug. 28 when more than 30 dead dogs and numerous sick and malnourished dogs were found in their Main Street home.

They also were accused of endangering the welfare of a child because a juvenile lived in the house.

The new charges against Halbach are theft by deception and computer crimes. Halbach accused of conspiring to commit the same offenses.

Both were being held in Burlington County Jail pending a court hearing.

Police have also charged a Berlin Township woman, who's accused of breaking into the suspects' home when they were jailed after their first arrest.

Kelli Bowen, 55, was arrested after a search of her Thurman Avenue home found evidence of the break-in, police said.

The West Berlin woman is charged with burglary, theft and trespassing.

The charges against Halbach, Leconey and Bowen are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or the department's confidential tip line at 856-983-4699. Tips can also be emailed to Detective Dyllon Mahan at mahand@eveshampd.org.

