Evicted Bloomington veteran sleeps in pickup as he awaits affordable housing

Larry Clay sat in the driver's seat of his Ford F-150 pickup the afternoon of Dec. 6, smoking the last cigarette from a pack of Crowns Gold 100s.

U.S. military veteran Larry Clay was evicted from his mobile home Nov. 2. More than a month later, he's sleeping in one of his old pickup trucks.

He owns two trucks — this one, and a 20-year-old yellow Ford Ranger. He keeps the Ranger parked behind a friend's house. The heater works so that's where he sleeps at night.

There's no heat in the F-150, which he drives during the day, hauling wooden pallets, old appliances, even gravel, to make extra cash. He just paid $390 to have a mechanic trouble shoot and fix the truck — it needed a new alternator, a starter and wiring. Clay kept the cost down by buying and delivering the parts himself.

Three gel fuel canisters, the kind used to keep food warm on buffet tables, provide heat in the cab of Larry's Clay's pickup.

To stay warm on really cold days, a stockpot with gel fuel canisters inside, like the ones beneath buffet chafing dishes, sits on the floorboard between the seats. It emits the warmth of a tiny furnace.

Evicted for nonpayment of lot rent

It was Nov. 2 when 67-year-old Clay was evicted from Bloomington's Arlington Valley Mobile Home Community, where he had lived for five years in a dilapidated 1974 trailer.

His departure came after several years of contention with the mobile home park manager. In the end, a Monroe County judge ruled Clay hadn't paid his $450 lot rent for six of eight months. She issued an eviction ruling.

The path to homelessness: How one Bloomington veteran ended up sleeping in his truck

Clay disputed the claim, saying he withheld some payments because the property manager refused to cut down a tree threatening to fall on his 50-year-old trailer. He said other payments weren't accepted.

For now, the old trailer sits padlocked pending a Jan. 11 damages hearing before the judge. Clay wants access to retrieve his belongings and to haul the trailer to a scrap yard. Mobile home management say he is barred from the site and would be trespassing if he returned.

Local restaurant owner gives Clay a place to park

For now, the 67-year-old Marine Corps veteran spends his nights hoping for a real roof over his head come the new year.

Until that happens, Taste of India owner Dharminder Singh is making sure Clay is safe at night. He lets Clay park the Ford Ranger behind his house, and suggested he get a small heater for the truck cab and connect it with an extension cord to an electrical socket in his basement.

Clay does odd jobs for Singh, mostly hauling things away and clearing debris.

"Six years he's worked for me, and he's a hard worker, always there when I need something," Singh said. "Every day, he's hustling around, making money, and it's a lot at his age. When I found out he was evicted, it didn't seem right. Part of my religion is about helping people when they need help."

Larry Clay, right, talks to Taste of India owner Dharminder Singh in the alley behind the Fourth Street restaurant. Clay has done odd jobs for Singh since he bought the restaurant six years ago. Singh lets Clay park the truck he sleeps in behind his house overnight.

Since the eviction, Clay applied for food stamps and found out he's eligible for $75 a month. He gets about $900 a month in Social Security income.

He met this week with the Veteran's Administration to continue completing paperwork required to apply for a housing voucher that would allow Clay to seek an affordable place to live.

The federal Housing and Urban Development agency's VA-supported housing program pairs rental assistance with VA case management and supportive services for homeless veterans.

"The guy said they'd have a voucher for me soon, maybe this week," Clay said on Dec. 11. "Now all I have to do is find a landlord that will take it."

For now, Clay remains among the estimated 37,000 unhoused American veterans.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington veteran evicted from mobile home sleeps in old truck