Evicted NCH man fatally shoots himself as driving away, striking two homes and igniting a fire

A man evicted without incident from a home in North College Hill today drove away in a truck with his belongings and fatally shot himself in the head while behind the wheel.

That’s according to a news release from North College Hill police, who said officers and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies at the scene in the 2000 block of West Galbraith Road tried unsuccessfully to extricate the man from his truck after it ran off the road, hit two homes and burst into flames.

One deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of lacerations and cuts suffered as the law-enforcement officers “went above and beyond trying to administer life-saving efforts,” the news release said.

The man shot died at a hospital.

A gun was found in his truck.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or 800-273-8255 any time day or night, or chat online at https://988lifeline.org/chat/.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County sheriff's deputy treated at hospital after trying to save man in burning truck