Evicted state Senate hopeful charged with breaking into her old home, Georgia cops say

A Georgia state Senate candidate was arrested Friday after authorities say she broke into her old home after being evicted.

Linda Pritchett, who’s running to represent Georgia’s 39th District, is accused of breaking and entering at her former residence before moving her belongings back in, WSB-TV reported, citing City of South Fulton police.

The Senate hopeful was booked on two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property, online jail records show. Pritchett is also charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement.

The reason for her eviction is unclear, but Pritchett told police she felt the eviction was “improper,” according to WSB-TV.

The local politician hopes to win the seat left vacant by Democratic Rep. Nikema Williams in November, according to 11 Alive. Williams was tapped to fill the seat of late Congressman John Lewis, who died in July after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

You can only have good government if you elect good people that will get the job done! If you want people over politics vote for me! #Vote4Linda.com Posted by The Committee to Elect Linda Pritchett on Friday, September 4, 2020

Jail records show Pritchett was released from custody on Saturday, Sept. 5.

McClatchy News reached out to Pritchett’s office for comment and is awaiting response.