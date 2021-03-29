Eviction ban extended through June just days before up to 40 million faced risk of losing housing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayelet Sheffey
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eviction Moratorium Activists Massachusetts Signs DOJ
Housing activists erect a sign in front of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's house in Swampscott, Mass. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

  • The CDC extended the ban on evictions through June 30 on Monday.

  • This extension comes two days before the current eviction ban was set to expire.

  • Lawmakers and experts said that while an extension was needed, Biden needs to enforce the ban better.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Two days before it was set to expire, on Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the ban on evictions through June 30 to help struggling renters.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden extended the eviction moratorium through the end of March as part of his pandemic relief measures. Given that the CDC oversaw the extension, administration officials said any further extensions would be weighed along with public health concerns, and since the pandemic is still ongoing, and to provide relief to those who cannot afford to pay rent, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension on the ban for three more months.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation's public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings - like homeless shelters - by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19," a CDC statement said.

Individuals who earn under $99,000 a year and couples who make under $198,000 a year and are unable to pay full rent due to substantial losses of income are eligible for the moratorium.

According to a White House fact sheet, here is how agencies will work to implement the extension:

  • The Treasury Department will continue to administer emergency rental assistance and $1,400 stimulus checks;

  • The Dept. of Housing and Urban Development will perform outreach on the extension and offer guidance to grantees;

  • The Dept. of Agriculture will notify 7,000 property owners in its multifamily portfolio to inform them of their obligations under the CDC extension;

  • And the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Federal Trade Commission will monitor eviction practices to make sure companies are complying with the law.

Evictions during the pandemic have increased the transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported that one in five renters is behind on rent, and 30 million to 40 million Americans are at risk of eviction.

To aid struggling renters and homeowners, Biden included more than $40 billion in emergency housing aid in the most recent stimulus package, which is on top of the $25 billion in rental assistance that was included in December's stimulus package.

However, a White House fact sheet said that Americans still owed $25 billion in back rent and require more aid. The Washington Post first reported last week that Biden was considering extending the eviction ban to account for delays in distributing stimulus aid, which have made it difficult for Americans to keep up with their rent payments.

For example, stimulus changes from both December and March caused the Internal Revenue Service to face delays in processing nearly 7 million tax returns, and customers of major online tax preparers, like TurboTax and H&R Block, were told to wait to file an amended return while the companies updated their software.

Along with delays in receiving aid, lawmakers expressed concern with the flexibility that states have under the current eviction ban. Earlier in March, a federal Ohio judge was challenged in court after ruling the eviction ban unconstitutional, and in February, a Texas judge succeeded in ruling against the ban.

Rep. Maxine Waters of California told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a hearing last week that she is "very concerned" about the flexibility states have under the current rule.

"I'd like to know if you can think about any role we can play to straighten out this confusion and to help stabilize this rental assistance," Waters said.

And on March 15, over 2,300 organizations joined the National Low Income Housing Coalition on March 15 in calling for Biden to issue an executive order that strengthens and enforces protections for renters.

"It is critical that we take all necessary action to protect individuals from evictions and, in worst cases, homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic," the organizations said in a letter. "The CDC moratorium is a public health necessity, and we urge you to take immediate action to issue an Executive Order that extends, improves, and enforces these protections through the end of the pandemic."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. CDC extends eviction ban through June 30

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday extended through June 30 a nationwide order to prevent millions of U.S. renters from being evicted amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC's moratorium on most residential evictions - which the agency justified citing the public health crisis - had been set to expire on Wednesday. "Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings - like homeless shelters - by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

  • Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer

    President Joe Biden is aiming for summer passage of an infrastructure plan that is expected to cost more than $3 trillion, and the White House hopes to take a more deliberate and collaborative approach with the contentious Congress than it did on the COVID-19 rescue package, officials said. Sweeping in scope, the ambitious plan aims to make generational investments in infrastructure, revive domestic manufacturing, combat climate change and keep the United States competitive with China, according to the officials. It could include $3 trillion in tax increases.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • Global NGOs call on the Biden administration to concoct a plan for sharing vaccine surplus with nations in need

    The letter called for urgency as the US's vaccination rate speeds up and demand is met so that the surplus supply can quickly be distributed globally.

  • Former Minneapolis officer goes on trial on charge of murdering George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge by "grinding" his knee into George Floyd's neck during a deadly arrest last May, a prosecutor said on Monday at a murder trial that is widely seen as a test of the U.S. justice system. Chauvin's lawyers responded by saying that the former officer was simply following training from his 19 years on the force, even as they acknowledged that the arrest, caught in videos from multiple angles, was distressing to watch. "The use of force is not attractive but it is a necessary component of policing," Eric Nelson, Chauvin's lead lawyer, said in his opening statement, referring to the videos that show Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, pleading for his life.

  • In Tender Mercies, Robert Duvall made a low-key spiritual conversion

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week, ahead of Easter, we’re looking at films about Christianity.

  • CDC extends eviction moratorium until late June

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has signed an extension on the agency's moratorium on evictions through June 30, further preventing the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments, the agency said Monday. The order was set to end March 31, but the CDC's move gives renters 90 more days of relief it in the interest of public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time that Walensky has extended the order to stop evictions during the pandemic.

  • New Mexico sues US over proposed nuclear waste storage plans

    New Mexico sued the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Monday over concerns that the federal agency hasn’t done enough to vet plans for a multibillion-dollar facility to store spent nuclear fuel in the state, arguing that the project would endanger residents, the environment and the economy. New Jersey-based Holtec International wants to build a complex in southeastern New Mexico where tons of spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants around the nation could be stored until the federal government finds a permanent solution. State officials worry that New Mexico will become a permanent dumping ground for the radioactive material.

  • Defunding the Police Isn’t Radical. It’s Logical.

    Paige Fernandez, the ACLU’s Policing Policy Advisor in its National Political Advocacy Department, explains what divesting funds from law enforcement could actually do.

  • Brazil health minister seek deal for earlier delivery of 20 million U.S. vaccines

    BRASÍLIA (Reuters) -Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Monday that he was pushing Brazilian and U.S. diplomats to get an earlier delivery of 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from the United States to help slow the country's raging pandemic. Speaking with senators in Brasilia, Queiroga said he would be meeting with U.S. Ambassador Todd Chapman on Tuesday to seek a breakthrough in getting access as soon as possible to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine, and had already discussed the issue with Brazil's top diplomat in Washington, Nestor Forster. Brazil is facing the worst stage of its pandemic, hurt by a lack of federal restrictions on social distancing and other measures, an infectious new variant, and a patchy vaccine rollout.

  • Biden says 90% of adults in U.S. will be eligible for COVID vaccines by April 19

    President Joe Biden announces that 90 percent of adults in the U.S. will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines and will have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live by April 19.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC extends eviction ban through June 30

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday extended through June 30 a nationwide order to prevent millions of U.S. renters from being evicted amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC's moratorium on most residential evictions - which the agency justified citing the public health crisis - had been set to expire on Wednesday. "Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings - like homeless shelters - by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

  • Letters to the Editor: Los Angeles needs to go big on rooftop solar immediately

    Rooftop solar panels are getting cheaper and more popular, but local government needs to convince more residents to install their own systems.

  • New York City ends qualified immunity for police officers

    Former NYC police commissioner Howard Safir joins 'Fox Report' to discuss plans for police reform in the Big Apple

  • IRS: Money you’ve spent on masks and hand sanitizer is tax deductible — but not everyone can access this tax break

    Hand sanitizer sales increased 624% from 2019 to 2020, and some people will be able to deduct that money from their taxable income.

  • Nearly a Year After George Floyd's Death, the Officer Who Knelt On His Neck Goes to Trial

    Floyd's killing helped ignite an international reckoning on race and police brutality against Black people in the summer of 2020.

  • Armie Hammer's wild family history includes a $180 million fortune, New York City's biggest art scandal and a 1955 murder

    Details about Armie Hammer's family history have been uncovered after the actor was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • After elections, Israel has some choices to make — few of them good ones | Opinion

    I have been debating with my American friends for a long time as to which of our countries has a better — or worse — system of government. They insisted that, unlike the American system, where a president is elected for a full four years and, therefore, can implement his plans, the coalition system in Israel is a mess.

  • New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6

    New York, which last week lowered the eligibility age for vaccines to 50, was one of just a handful of states not to have set a concrete date for universal eligibility since President Joe Biden called for reaching that goal by May 1. The move comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in New York and neighboring New Jersey, which now rank No. 1 and 2 in new infections per capita among all 50 states, underscoring the pressure to roll out vaccines as quickly as possible. Biden said on Monday that 90% of all adults in the United States will be eligible for vaccination by April 19.