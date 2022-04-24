🌱 Eviction Clinic + Proposed Traffic Median Ban

Hello again, Dallas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Dallas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Dallas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Dallas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Some rain and a thunderstorm. High: 65 Low: 53.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

Dallas city leaders held an Eviction Clinic at the Oak Cliff Government Center on Saturday. The clinic was meant to assist Dallas residents with getting financial assistance to avoid eviction. The city leaders reportedly hope to hold more Eviction Clinics in different Dallas communities in the future. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) A property in West Dallas has been torn down despite efforts to preserve its connection to Bonnie and Clyde. The Dallas Landmark Commission was working to preserve the property but the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the designation process. Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez wants the city to conduct an investigation into the property's destruction. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth) The Dallas City Council is currently reviewing a proposed ordinance that would ban panhandlers and pedestrians from occupying traffic medians. The ordinance would issue Class C misdemeanors to anyone breaking the ban. Supporters of the ordinance claim that the issue is one of public safety. (KERA News)

Today in Dallas:

The Market At The Dallas Farmers Market (All Day)

Library Storytime At Mesquite Public Library (10:30 AM)

From my notebook:

Did you know that the Nile Crocodile has over 60 teeth? Click to learn more about Nile Crocodiles with the Dallas Zoo. (Facebook)

Driving while distracted can cause a lot of unnecessary harm. Put the phone down and save a life. (Facebook)

The City of Dallas is unveiling the ceremonial sign toppers on Apr. 28 at the Lakewest Storefront. Click to learn more. (Twitter)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday! See you all tomorrow morning for another update.

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

