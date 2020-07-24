As coronavirus relief — and eviction protections — expire, millions at risk of losing homes

The experience of two states which lifted eviction moratoriums two months ago provides a preview of the housing crisis that could affect millions of Americans as key provisions in the federal coronavirus assistance program are about to expire.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which kept many families afloat with supplemental unemployment insurance benefits and suspended evictions in federally supported housing, expires on July 25.

State eviction moratoriums in Texas and Wisconsin expired near the end of May, leaving housing lawyers and organizers in their largest cities — Houston and Milwaukee — scrambling to keep residents housed amid the coronavirus pandemic and huge increases in unemployment.

An order by the Texas Supreme Court halted evictions in mid-March, but they were allowed to resume on May 26. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’s two-month ban on evictions expired on May 27. Tenants still had some assistance, including enhanced unemployment insurance of $600 per week, but Congress has not yet acted to extend the program.

“Based on analysis of the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey by Stout, the number of renters at risk of eviction has consistently increased for the past five weeks, and has exceeded 17 million households including over 40 million people,” said Emily Benfer, chair of the American Bar Association’s Task Force Committee on Eviction and a visiting professor at Wake Forest Law School.

“With the expiration of the CARES Act and no federal intervention in sight, Congress is putting Americans and the housing market in great jeopardy,” Benfer added. “What was an entirely preventable crisis has become a humanitarian disaster of the United States' own making. Americans will be left with the bill and paying for the societal costs of widespread eviction well into the future.”

Evictions have risen sharply in Houston and Milwaukee, but they are not alone: A July 17 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland found that “filings have almost returned to their pre-pandemic levels in places where local bans have expired or where they were never enacted.” This is supported by findings from the Eviction Lab, a research facility at Princeton University, which tracks filings in markets across the country. Matthew Desmond, the Eviction Lab’s principal investigator, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for his book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” which focused on two poor neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

In data provided to Yahoo News by Peter Hepburn, a research fellow at the Eviction Lab, Milwaukee filings were 17 percent above the historical average in June. They’ve dipped below average so far in July, but there have still been more than 500 new filings. In Houston, new filings doubled from approximately 600 in April to more than 1,200 in May, and then doubled again in June to more than 2,5000. Hepburn said the COVID-19 spike in the area likely caused a slowdown in July, but that more than 1,000 evictions have still been filed.

“As the moratorium has ended, the eviction process has been in full swing, so the number of cases we’ve been seeing is kind of overwhelming,” said Jon-Ross Trevino, a managing attorney at Lone Star Legal Aid. “The federal moratorium is set to expire on July 25 and I think that number is just going to increase.”

With the federal moratorium expiring Saturday, landlords operating federally backed rentals still have to give tenants 30 days’ notice to vacate.

Outside of the baseline trauma and long-term deleterious effects of evictions, they could be particularly dangerous during a pandemic, as overcrowding can make isolation difficult. The July Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland report also stated that evictions result in “an increased risk of homelessness, mental health hospitalizations, and emergency room visits, situations which could put evicted tenants at a greater risk of contracting, spreading, and suffering complications from COVID-19.”