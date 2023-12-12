Eviction filings across metro Phoenix fell in November. Here's why

The number of metro Phoenix renters getting eviction notices fell in November after hitting a record in October.

A drop in eviction cases is typical during the holidays, and the trend is expected to continue in December and January.

During November, landlords filed to evict tenants 6,656 times, according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts. That's the lowest monthly count since May.

Landlords filed to remove tenants from Phoenix-area rentals a record 7,948 times in October.

"Our data over more than 20 years shows that we see fewer of these cases as the holidays approach," said Presiding Justice of the Peace Anna Huberman. "November falls a little, December and January seem to level off, and then there is another drop in February before filings start to pick up again."

Maricopa County eviction filings are on pace to top 82,000 in 2023. That will be the highest annual count of renters in danger of losing their homes since 2007.

About two-thirds of the eviction cases tried before a judge in November were decided in favor of the landlord.

Through November, the average eviction judgment against tenants was about $3,293. That's more than double the average monthly rent in the Phoenix area.

The average judgment in 2022 was $3,454.

There's help available for renters struggling to afford their homes. To look for rental aid and navigate the eviction process, visit azevictionhelp.org.

Also, Arizona has distributed $5 million to four nonprofits to provide legal help to renters facing eviction.

Community Legal Services based in Phoenix was allocated $2.4 million, and $1.3 million has been granted to Southern Arizona Legal Aid. DNA People's Legal Services and the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education have each been awarded $600,000.

Coverage of housing insecurity on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation.

