🌱 Eviction Moratorium + Vaccine Booster For Healthcare Workers

Morning, people of Ditmas Park-Flatbush! Dashiell Allen here with your Saturday edition of the Ditmas Park-Flatbush Daily.

First, today's weather:

Cold with plenty of sunshine. High: 30 Low: 25.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Ditmas Park-Flatbush:

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that New York could become the first state in the country to introduce a vaccine booster mandate for healthcare workers, as soon as later this month. (NYC Patch) New York's eviction moratorium is set to expire on January 15, and progressive lawmakers in Albany are racing to pass a piece of legislation called "good cause eviction" that would guarantee all previously unprotected tenants a lease renewal and cap how much their rent could be raised. The bill is co-sponsered by Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, but not by State Senator Kevin Parker. (CityLimits) Here's 22 stories to watch out for in 2022 — from Borough President Antonio Reynoso's support for the power of community boards, to the gubernatorial primary. There's also a chance they'll be more bike paths on bridges. (Brooklyn Paper)

Today in Ditmas Park-Flatbush:

Protest to "stop Emigrant Bank from foreclosing on Flatbush Community Leader Victoria Stennett's home" at 109 Amersfort Place. (2 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Here's a Dancealates® class from Melissa at the Flatbush YMCA. (Facebook)

The Flatbush YMCA is requiring everyone to wear masks in the facilities regardless of vaccination status. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Ditmas Park-Flatbush Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at DitmasPark@Patch.com

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.

— Dashiell Allen

This article originally appeared on the Ditmas Park-Flatbush Patch