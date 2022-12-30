Eviction near Tumwater escalates into nearly 12-hour standoff and murder charge

A 50-year-old Thurston County man was arrested Thursday night and booked into the county jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after an eviction escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT team, according to social media posts from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the man’s home on Desperado Drive Southeast at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, to carry out an eviction notice. However, the man barricaded himself in his home, so deputies called the SWAT team to the scene east of Munn Lake, off 65th Avenue Southeast.

At approximately 10:30 this morning, TCSO Deputies responded to an address at the 7100 block of Desperado Dr SE in Tumwater to carry out an eviction. The sole male occupant barricaded himself in the home. TCSO SWAT is on scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UodVsKEwfs — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) December 29, 2022

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s social media post, gunfire was exchanged at some point during the incident. The man was arrested around 10 p.m. Thursday with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team, since officers were involved in the exchange of gunfire. The investigation is being led by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Field Operations Chief Dusty Breen said more information will likely be released in the next few days, after community members are added to the investigation team and the scene has been processed.