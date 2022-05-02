Eviction notice gone bad: Petersburg man killed while being served with papers by officers

PETERSBURG — The Virginia State Police are investigating an incident Monday morning where a Petersburg man was killed after arguing with local police officers and a deputy over being evicted from his residence.

The man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of his family, was killed with a shotgun in his possession, VSP said. The officers and one Petersburg deputy sheriff are expected to be placed on administrative leave while state police investigate the shooting, which is standard operating procedure in Petersburg..

VSP Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the incident started around 11 a.m. Monday when the deputy accompanied a landlord to serve the eviction notice on a resident in the 1200 block of Grant Avenue. When the resident refused to comply with the service, Shehan said, the deputy called for police backup.

When officers arrived, they and the deputy once again encountered the resident, who by this time had reportedly grabbed a shotgun.

"As the law enforcement personnel engaged with the male, the shotgun was discharged and the adult male was shot," Shehan said. He died at the scene.

No one else was injured, and Shehan said the unidentified man was by himself in the residence.

The identities of the officers and deputy involved have not been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg man killed while arguing with cops over house eviction