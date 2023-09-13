Eviction notice leads Ga. deputies to discover thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, cocaine

An eviction notice at an apartment complex led Hall County deputies to seize thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the sheriff’s office, on Monday deputies were in the process of serving an eviction notice at an apartment on Lenox Park Drive.

Officials said as deputies were searching for identification for one of the two residents, they noticed illegal drugs in a small satchel.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators seized 15 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, and an ounce of marijuana from the satchel. Deputies learned that the satchel belonged to Brandon Quertez Goss,31, of Gainesville.

Investigators estimate the total street value of the drugs at $4,150.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Goss was arrested and charged with felony trafficking of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

He was transported to the Hall County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS: