House impeachment committee passes report after 'overwhelming' evidence against Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been accused of leaning on the Ukrainian president to undercut a political rival - AFP

The impeachment committee investigating whether Donald Trump abused his power for political gain has voted to pass a report that there is "overwhelming evidence" of wrongdoing by the president.

The House Intelligence Committee voted 13-9 along party lines to pass the findings of its hearings during which Congress was told that Mr Trump personally oversaw the attempt to get Ukraine to launch politically helpful investigations, abusing his presidential powers for his own gain.

The US president was accused of endangering America’s national security by withholding almost $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to secure the probes he sought, including into his possible 2020 election rival Joe Biden.

The 300-page report pointed the finger directly at Mr Trump’s inner circle, saying that the president’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and secretary of state Mike Pompeo were both aware of and approved the drive.

Mr Trump is also accused of attempting to “conceal” his behaviour from the public once the scandal came to light by withholding key documents despite subpoenas and “intimidating, threatening and tampering with” prospective witnesses.

One line of the report read: "The evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming, and so too is the evidence of his obstruction of Congress."

The damning findings come on the back of more than two months of impeachment investigations and two weeks of public hearings, where a string of current and former US officials revealed what they knew under oath.

It indicates that the Democrats are preparing to bring forward articles of impeachment centred on abuse of power, bribery and obstruction of justice. Debate will play out on that in the coming fortnight.

The proceedings will move to the House Judiciary Committee, which will hold hearings starting on Tuesday. That committee is then expected to debate what articles of impeachment if any to bring against the president. A vote on articles in the committee is expected next week and, if passed, a full House of Representatives vote is likely in the last week before Christmas.

The White House was quick to dismiss the findings, with Mr Trump’s press secretary likening it to “the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing”.

The Republicans, who are in the minority in the House Intelligence Committe, produced their own report denying anything impeachable had taken place.

The first finding of the Democrats' impeachment report read: “Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States - acting personally and through his agents within and outside of the US government - solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 US presidential election.

“The president engaged in this course of conduct for the benefit of his reelection, to harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and to influence our nation’s upcoming presidential election to his advantage.

Two weeks of public impeachment hearings played out in the Room 1100 of the Longworth Building in November Credit: Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS More

“In so doing, the president placed his personal political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the US presidential election process, and endangered US national security.”

The report’s nine central findings, based on witness testimony and other pieces of evidence gathered during the investigation, come down against Mr Trump on many of the central questions.