New evidence alleged as Liles seeks new trial

Nov. 17—LIMA — A Lima man currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for drug trafficking— and whose conviction in 2014 has been linked to the downfall of former Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish — is once again seeking a new trial.

Demond Liles, in a series of motions filed in Allen County Common Pleas Court throughout the summer by his new attorney, claims he is entitled to a new trial based on newly-discovered evidence.

Attorney Dustin Blake also alleges in court documents that Liles' former attorney provided ineffective counsel and actually withheld information that may have contributed to Liles' decision to enter into a plea deal with prosecutors.

A telephone hearing has been scheduled for Friday with Judge Mark O'Connor, retired judge of the Logan County Common Pleas Court, presiding. O'Connor has been assigned by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor to hear arguments in the case.

Liles, now 42, pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking in cocaine in 2014 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Eleven additional charges were dismissed. Liles previously appealed his conviction and prison sentence, but that appeal was overruled.

Crish case at heart of motions

On Sept. 7, 2016, the FBI raided the office of Crish, who served as commander of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force. The former sheriff was under investigation for extortion, soliciting a bribe and false statements. He was eventually sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in September 2019.

According to federal prosecutors, Liles loaned the former sheriff $20,000 with the understanding that Crish would repay that debt, along with $5,000 in interest. The loan was made in exchange for Crish looking the other way while Liles held financially lucrative parties at which alcohol was served and admission was charged, prosecutors alleged.

Liles was granted $20,000 in restitution by the federal court.

Blake writes in his motion for a new trial that the lead investigator in the federal case against Crish — Special Agent Troy Admunson — has now provided Liles' defense team with new evidence. Additionally, Blake said, a confidential informant spoke to Liles over the prison phone with new evidence regarding the case.

Story continues

Other alleged new evidence in the case includes:

—A task force report on failed controlled drug buys involving Liles.

—An FBI report containing interviews of Chad Lauck, Matt Treglia, Bryan McKinney, Phil Sherrick, Dana Sutherland and Christopher Bucio, Liles' former attorney.

—CD-Roms, thumb drives and audio filed from Bucio marked "Sam Crish," "Sam Crish 2," "Sam Crish bar meeting" and "Crish VM."

"None of these pieces of evidence or information were available at trial and were supplied as recent as 2020," Blake said. "But for the incredibly thorough investigation of the FBI this new evidence would not have come to fruition."

Prosecutors maintain that Liles' petition for a new trial was filed in an untimely manner and should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

"(The) defendant claims that 'newly discovered evidence' contained in the exhibits resulted in the defendant being deprived of his constitutional rights," the state wrote in its response. "The defendant asserts that the outcome of this case would have been different had the information relating to the former sheriff been disclosed to the defense during the pendency of this case.

"The state of Ohio disagrees."

Ineffective representation?

In his recent court filings, Blake also noted errors made by Liles' trial attorney, Bucio. Blake alleges Liles would not have pled guilty to the charges against him "had it not been for trial counsel's prejudicial errors."

Blake said Bucio admitted to meeting with Crish prior to Liles' acceptance of a plea agreement. That meeting was recorded, and during the conversation Crish admitted to receiving a loan from Liles, Blake writes.

"Armed with information and confirmation that Crish had in fact admitted to receiving a loan from Liles, Bucio failed to do anything with this information for Liles' defense. Bucio did not file any motions regarding outrageous governmental conduct," the motion alleges.