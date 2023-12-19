Evidence in Ankeny doctor's sex abuse case tossed after police failed to offer phone call

A missed chance to make a phone call is complicating the prosecution of a longtime physician facing sex abuse charges.

Orthopedic surgeon Lynn Lindaman, 72, of Ankeny is charged with two counts of sexual abuse, accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 10. On Sunday, though, a judge in Polk County ruled some of Lindaman's statements to police cannot be used against him.

At issue is Lindaman's right to make a phone call after his arrest. Long a staple of detective novels and TV shows, it's also codified in Iowa law, which requires police to allow detainees to make "a reasonable number" of phone calls to contact a family member, an attorney, or both. Courts have held that violating this rule, like violating a suspect's Miranda rights, can be a basis to exclude subsequent questioning and interviews from being used as evidence.

In Lindaman's case, Judge Charles Sinnard recounts in his ruling that police initially detained Lindaman at an auto shop and took him to a police station. Although Lindaman initially said he wanted to talk to a lawyer, he later changed his mind, and Sinnard ruled he had properly waived his Miranda rights.

But at the station, Lindaman also said he wanted to call his wife to cancel a haircut appointment. Sinnard writes that an officer told him he "can definitely make a phone call, okay," but did not affirmatively invite or assist him to do so, and after a seven-second pause proceeded with the interview.

Lindaman's attorneys argued in a motion to suppress that this was insufficient. Polk County prosecutors responded, in court filings, that Lindaman was in an interview room with a working phone and phone book, that the officer gestured him to the phone and told him he could make a phone call, and that this met the requirements of the law.

In his ruling, Sinnard sided with Lindaman. It's not clear from the video if the officer made any such gesture, he wrote, and either way, prior court rulings are clear that "the mere statement that a detainee can place a call is not a sufficient invitation, especially in light of the statute’s requirement that the call be given 'without delay.'"

Because the officer did not adequately invite Lindaman to make a phone call, and because a seven-second pause "can hardly be characterized" as adequate time to make such a call, all of Lindaman's statements after that point must be excluded from evidence, Sinnard wrote.

Court records do not specify what Lindaman said in his subsequent statements, or how significant that evidence is to the state's case.

Defense attorney Lucas Taylor commended the judge's ruling.

"We agree with the court's analysis and are pleased that our law protecting Iowans' right to communicate with their families or attorneys has been upheld," he said in an email. "Dr. Lindaman is looking forward to his day in court."

The recent charges against Lindaman aren't the first time he's faced accusations of misconduct. In 1976, he was found guilty of lascivious acts with a person under age 16 for abusing a gymnast he was treating at a summer sports camp. He received a deferred judgment and other records of the case have since been expunged.

The victim in that case, Sherri Moler of Eldridge, sued Lindaman in May, months before the new charges were filed, alleging lifelong anxiety and depression due to his abuse. She also has criticized the Iowa Board of Medicine for allowing Lindaman to keep his license prior to the new charges.

The board has since agreed with Lindaman that he cease practicing medicine until further approval from the board.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa doctor charged with sex abuse was denied phone call, judge rules