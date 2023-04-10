New evidence in case of Greenland bus driver charged with stalking. Trial moved to June.

New evidence introduced by federal prosecutors has caused the lawyer representing a former school bus driver accused of stalking a Greenland boy and his family to delay the trial again.

On March 28, Michael Chick’s attorney, federal public defender Behzad Mirhashem, filed a motion to continue the trial for an additional 60 days. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland, the prosecutor in the case, agreed to the motion.

“As grounds for this motion, it is stated: Defense counsel needs additional time to review the discovery with Mr. Chick, including new discovery provided by the government on March 24, 2023,” the motion states. “Counsel also needs additional time to advise Mr. Chick about his options in this case and help him decide whether he wishes to proceed to trial in this matter.”

The trial, already rescheduled numerous times, is now on the docket to begin on June 21 at 9:30 a.m., per court filings. Slated to preside over Chick’s trial is U.S. District of New Hampshire Chief Judge Landya McCafferty, who approved the motion to continue the trial.

As the case is open, no details are being released about prosecutors' new discovery, said Jessica Kuron, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire U.S. attorney.

Mirhashem, Chick's lawyer, also declined to comment on the new evidence or his motion to delay the trial.

Ex-school bus driver Michael Chick, currently detained on charges he stalked and threatened an 8-year-old Greenland child on his bus route, has been indicted on a cyberstalking charge, according to U.S. Attorney Jane Young.

The case against Michael Chick

Chick, a resident of Eliot, Maine, previously had First Student bus routes in Greenland and Rye.

In April of last year, the parents of a Greenland child on Chick’s bus route became suspicious of the driver and reported him to both the town school district and police department, according to court documents.

An affidavit filed in the case alleges Chick gave several TracFones to the child and instructed him to take inappropriate photographs of himself. The affidavit further alleges Chick placed tracking devices on the child’s parents vehicles and visited the family’s home at night.

Chick is further accused of threatening the child on the bus, allegedly intimidating him with a false story of a group of criminals known as “The Team” who would kidnap and torture the child and hurt his family if he didn’t comply with instructions to take inappropriate photographs and videos of himself.

Last August, after obtaining a search warrant and sweeping his residence, authorities arrested Chick and charged him with federal interstate stalking. Chick was later denied bail, then in September he was indicted by a federal grand jury on a cyberstalking charge.

The ex-bus driver’s case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Greenland Police Department.

Homeland Security Investigations created a hotline for anyone with information about the investigation into the former bus driver, the number for which is (603) 722-1751.

