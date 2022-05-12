New evidence could help solve nearly 50-year-old murder case

Newly discovered evidence in a nearly half-century old murder case may hold the key to solving a brutal crime.

It was the spring of 1974 when a young woman was found dead in a creek in Beaver County.

And now as Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle found out, investigators are hoping genealogy testing may help solve the case.

“She was just a very, very, friendly person. You know she’s very giving, caring. I mean she’d give her last dollar,” said Sharon Lindner, sister of the victim.

Lindner was 18 years old when her oldest sister, 23-year-old Annette Tokarz, was found dead in a creek in Hopewell Township in March of 1974.

To this day, the murder remains unsolved.

On WPXI Tonight at 11:15 p.m., hear the story of how Tokarz was found and just how genealogy testing may help sold her case

