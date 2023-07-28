New evidence emerges in case against accused cop-killer Othal Wallace

Othal Wallace reacts in a Daytona Beach courtroom in April. He is facing trial on first-degree murder charge for the slaying of police officer Jason Raynor.

Attorneys this morning are arguing over whether new evidence should be admitted at the trial of Othal Wallace, the man accused of killing Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

New testimony claims Raynor was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle that looked similar to the one Wallace was in when prosecutors said he fatally shot Raynor.

Wallace, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Raynor in 2021. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis questioned Daytona Beach Police Crime Analyst Priscilla Pringle about an email she sent on June 23 a little after midnight regarding a gray 2014 Honda CR-V, which was reported stolen. The Honda CR-V had been detected by a license plate reader.

Wallace was sitting in a gray Honda HR-V when Raynor went to question him shortly before the officer was shot, according to records.

One of Wallace's defense attorneys, Tim Pribisco, questioned Pringle about whether she could tell if an officer had opened that email. Pringle said she could not tell whether an officer had opened the email, but it would have been sent to all Daytona Beach police officers.

Former Daytona Beach police officer Amanda Dickens testified that Raynor reviewed such emails. She said she had discussed with Raynor about the BOLO, or "be on the lookout," for the stolen Honda. She said Raynor had told her that he was going to look for the stolen car in the area of the city where such cars are usually dumped.

Under questioning by Pribisco, Dickens, who is now an Orange County Sheriff's deputy, said she did not file a report about the conversation she said she had with Raynor in which he said he was going to look for the car.

Pribisco said that it was only until a couple of months ago at her deposition that she mentioned the conversation with Raynor.

According to previous reports, Raynor was patrolling the area because of complaints about criminal activity when he encountered Wallace. Previous reports did not state that Raynor approached Wallace because of a stolen car report.

Story continues

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano is presiding over the hearing at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

The trial will take place at the Clay County Courthouse at 825 N. Orange Ave. in Green Cove Springs, approximately 80 miles away from Daytona Beach. The venue was changed after the defense expressed concern about the media attention the case has received in Volusia County.

The shooting of Officer Raynor

Raynor was patrolling in an area of Daytona Beach on June 23, 2021, because residents had complained of criminal activity. Raynor went to question Wallace who was sitting in a car outside of an apartment building at 133 Kingston Ave., where Wallace was living with his girlfriend and their children, according to reports.

Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor participates in his swearing-in ceremony in 2019.

Police said Wallace shot Raynor in the head. Raynor’s gun was found still in its holster.

Wallace was arrested on June 26, 2021, when a task force found him hiding in a treehouse in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Atlanta.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Attorneys in Daytona Beach cop-killing case spar over new testimony