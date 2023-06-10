New evidence emerges in pursuit of armed thief targeting Ortega Forest residents

A recent string of burglaries in the Ortega Forest neighborhood has left residents on edge, but a new piece of evidence could bring authorities one step closer to apprehending the armed thief responsible.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to assist in capturing the suspect, whose image was captured in surveillance footage obtained from one of the victims.

David Hawkins, one of several individuals affected by the spree of burglaries, spoke out about the disturbing incident.

“I felt violated, somebody’s been on my property and trying to steal something,” Hawkins expressed with a shaken demeanor.

Early last Sunday morning, the suspect, depicted in the video, went from car to car attempting to pilfer items from unlocked doors.

Hawkins managed to capture footage of the suspect entering his truck, only to find his belongings strewn across the floorboard later that day. Among the stolen items were a watch valued at approximately $120 and a pair of AirPods.

While Hawkins considered himself fortunate not to have left valuable possessions in his truck, others were not as lucky.

According to the incident report filed by JSO, the thief absconded with a 9 mm pistol from one of the residences. The knowledge that the suspect is now armed has raised concerns among residents. “It is a scary situation to know somebody is walking around with a handgun,” said Hawkins.

Described as armed and dangerous, the suspect was last seen wearing a white hat, a lime green outfit featuring a “Hilfiger” shirt, and carrying a black backpack. In an effort to expedite the investigation, detectives retrieved fingerprints from Hawkins’ truck.

“He kind of puts his hand on the door handle, and then he takes his other hand and gently pushes the door too. Well, this handprint was pretty obvious,” Hawkins recounted.

Despite the crucial evidence collected, processing the fingerprints is expected to take some time. Hawkins

expressed regret that he hadn’t double-checked his doors the night before the incident. “Even though you think your truck or your vehicle is locked by pushing a button, it never hurts to double-check to make sure the little latch is down,” he advised.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is now urging anyone with information about this crime to come forward and assist in bringing the armed thief to justice. Individuals can contact JSO directly or reach out to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

As the investigation continues, Ortega Forest residents are hopeful that their cooperation, combined with the emerging evidence, will lead to the swift arrest of the suspect, ensuring their neighborhood’s safety once again.

