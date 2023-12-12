Is the evidence enough to convict accused rapist, murderer in Cleveland County?
Is the evidence enough to convict accused rapist, murderer in Cleveland County?
Is the evidence enough to convict accused rapist, murderer in Cleveland County?
Jedrick Wills Jr. has not played since Nov. 5 due to an MCL injury in his right knee.
"We see something that takes five seconds [to figure out] and it takes them five minutes."
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip is up to $250 off right now at Amazon.
Acetaminophen has long been considered safe to help reduce fever and relieve pain while pregnant. Here's what experts say about new claims.
Make spirits bright with the best holiday fragrances, delivered right to your (or their) front door.
Joe Flacco's comeback almost didn't happen.
BMW's recent 5 Series update brought a slew of safety upgrades, enough that the car earned the IIHS' highest safety honor.
Most warm jackets are super bulky, but this shirt jacket keeps warmth in so well that it may just be the best insulated jacket ever.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.
Investors have fretted that weight-loss drugs were going to overhaul the eating behaviors of consumers, health needs, and even wardrobes. So far, the fears have been overblown.
The Browns defensive end was fed up with the officials.
Lawrence is just six days removed from a high ankle sprain.
Stock up on the formula with more than 15,000 rave reviewers while it's on sale.
It's time to dig deep this week, as the focus is on adding lightly rostered players who could still pop on your fantasy basketball team.
No more worrying about on-time deliveries. Get a Stanley tumbler, chocolate gift set, leather wallet and more for as little as $10!
Epic Games revealed the first gameplay trailer for its new Rocket Racing mode for Fortnite at the 2023 Game Awards!
If you want to surprise your favorite gamer with a gift but aren't sure exactly what to get, why not let them decide themselves?
Our first drive of the more powerful 2024 BMW XM Label.
Pretty soon you'll be tossing your shiny hair like a shampoo commercial goddess. The post Here’s how to make your hair grow longer, according to an expert appeared first on In The Know.
Why have some 1,500 players entered the transfer portal? Because everyone is looking out for their own best interest, the same as it has always been.