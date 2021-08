Axios

"It's just a mess. We got the money and the planes, but the manifested people can't get into the airport. The flights may never fly."That's how the CEO of a Silicon Valley startup valued at over $3 billion described his efforts to extract an employee and others from Afghanistan.The employee, an Afghan with a green card who once served as a translator for the U.S. military, did get out with his wif