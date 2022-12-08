Evidence found with remains near Hueston Woods park point to missing man

Dec. 8—Human remains found just outside of Hueston Woods State Park in Preble County could be those of a man Fairfield Twp. Police say has been missing for more than two years.

Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing in June 2020, according to police. He was last seen on May 22, 2022. Fairfield Twp. Police conducted an investigation into the whereabouts of the then-28-year-old.

Private and public entities had conducted searches in and around the state park over the past two years after McKenney's car was found in the parking lot just days after he went missing.

On Wednesday, search teams from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Christian Aid Ministries nonprofit group searched some areas that had not been checked previously around Hueston Woods, according to Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey.

The remains were located in a remote area on a farm about a mile from where McKenney's car was found, he said.

"There was some evidence found there that would strongly suggest that it is him, but of course we will await DNA and other conformation," McCroskey said. He said officers are not currently looking for anyone else, such as suspects, related to the case. It will be up to a coroner to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Preble County Coroner's Office has taken possession of the remains and an autopsy will be performed at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

McKenney's mother, Yalonda Middleton told the Journal-News in past interviews that she would never stop searching for her son. She hired a private investigator and had online fundraisers to raise money for a reward.

"She (Middleton) was holding on to hope he was alive," McCroskey said. "Our hope is obviously that the family get some comfort especially right before the holidays ... they will have him home."