Evidence in man’s death could be thrown out after trooper was charged

A family in Union County learned that key evidence in a loved one’s death could be thrown out of court because it’s connected to a state trooper who is facing serious charges.

Former North Carolina State Trooper Jeffrey Salyer collected evidence in the deadly DWI case but he has been charged after trying to hire a prostitute.

Jeffrey Scott Salyer faces misdemeanor prostitution charges and one felony count of a crime against nature, a warrant shows.

Hundreds of court cases in the area are being reviewed following the trooper’s arrest.

Salyer was in a Mecklenburg County courtroom Tuesday for a pretrial hearing on the prostitution solicitation charge.

Meanwhile, in Union County, the family of Wes Kessenich who was killed by a suspected drunken driver fears justice will never happen.

Kessenich, 60, was riding a bicycle in Waxhaw when he was hit and killed.

Salyer took the suspect’s blood sample, and the family said prosecutors are throwing that evidence out, because of the prostitution solicitation charges against him

“It’s been really hard for them,” said Ann Groniger, an attorney who represents the Kessenich family.

The family said Union County prosecutors are offering the suspect a plea bargain for misdemeanor death by vehicle, which carries 150 days in jail. The prosecutor’s office wouldn’t confirm that detail on Tuesday.

The charges against Salyer mean hundreds of cases are being reviewed.

The Union County District Attorney’s Office wouldn’t say how many of his cases they’re reviewing.

However, there are 100 cases, including 80 DWIs, in Gaston County that are being thrown out.

“It’s very disappointing that this happened,” Groniger said.

