Evidence on missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby conflicts with previous info, Hampton police say

As the search continues for a 4-year-old Hampton boy who was reported missing more than 24 hours ago, police said information they’ve received from the boy’s father about his disappearance conflicts with other evidence they’ve discovered.

“We don’t believe that 4-year-old Codi wandered off and we don’t believe that he was abducted,” Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Codi Bigsby’s father reported him missing at 9:06 a.m. Monday from a residence in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, in the Buckroe Beach neighborhood. Talbot said the evidence they’ve uncovered conflicts with the story Codi’s parents and other caregivers have told investigators.

“There is a person of interest — we are most interested in Codi’s parents,” Talbot said.

Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, told investigators he’d last seen his son asleep around 2 a.m. Bigsby told police when he woke up, Codi was missing. Bigsby said he searched the home before calling police.

Talbot said the information from Bigsby is not reliable.

“The evidence that we have does not completely match the stories that we have received at this point,” Talbot said.

He declined to comment whether there was a history of neglect in the family. Talbot also declined to comment on whether investigators believe the child is still alive.

“We will work as if he’s out there waiting for us to find him,” Talbot said.

Codi lives with his father, Talbot said. Police have also spoken with his mother.

Officers have focused their search on the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes complex and immediate surrounding area. The FBI is also assisting in the search.

Police plan to continue to focus the search in the area around Bigsby’s home. They’re taking 50 volunteers from the public to help with the search. All volunteers must be able to walk long distances in the cold and present a valid photo ID. Volunteers can register online at https://bit.ly/findcodi.

Codi is a 4-year-old Black male, standing approximately 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Police spokesman R.C. Williams said the situation has not met the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert, which includes reasonable belief an abduction has occurred and that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. Law enforcement must also have enough descriptive information about the victim and the possible abduction.

“If there is anybody who has any knowledge of the last time Codi was out and about in the city of Hampton or elsewhere, we want to know,” Talbot said. “We are interested in speaking to anyone who has ever seen him, but in particular, if we could focus our attention on the time that extends from around noon this past Sunday up until yesterday morning at 9 o’clock.”

Tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

