New evidence in Norfolk house fire leads to homicide investigation

Norfolk Police and the Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a homicide after discovering new evidence regarding an August house fire.

Around 12:50 a.m. Aug. 12, Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded a house fire in the 3500 block of Somme Avenue, just off Tidewater Drive in the Fairmont Park area of the city.

While battling the fire, firefighters found a woman’s body inside the home. She was later identified as Leslie Vaughan, 69, of Norfolk.

During the investigation, detectives and the Fire Marshal’s Office found video footage indicating the house fire was the result of an arson.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has classified the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com