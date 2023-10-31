Evidence of possible `gun battle’ found in metro-east shooting investigation

Officers found evidence of a possible “gun battle” Sunday night as they investigated shootings that left a 33-year-old man dead and another man wounded, according to Cahokia Heights Police Maj. Tony Tomlinson.

The department has requested help from the Illinois State Police and the public in its investigation in the slaying of Darnell Curry of Cahokia Heights and the shooting of another man.

Tomlinson said police received a call about 7 p.m. Sunday with information about a person being shot in the 100 block of Leonard Drive.

“As officers were en route, they got a call that a second person had been shot,” Tomlinson told the BND. “That vehicle arrived at Touchette Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified that victim as Curry, 33, whose last known address was of the 3400 block of Bellevue Drive in Cahokia Heights. Curry was pronounced dead about 8 p.m. at Touchette, Dye said.

Meanwhile, another shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

“The other person, a 26-year-old male who was shot, also went by private vehicle to the hospital,” Tomlinson said. “He was stabilized and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.”

Police officers found multiple gunshot casings at the scene,Tomlinson confirmed.

“It looked like there had been a gun battle,” Tomlinson said.

Cahokia Heights Police and Illinois State Police agents canvassed the neighborhood looking for evidence and video footage to help solve the crime.

Tomlinson said the police investigation is continuing.

Currently there are no suspects or persons of interest identified.

Tomlinson said anyone in the public who knows something is urged to call police at 618-825-2681.