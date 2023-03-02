New evidence presented in court against 14-year-old accused of killing teen in Carrick

New video evidence was presented in court against a 14-year-old accused of shooting and killing a teen in Carrick.

Police say Nigel Thompson is responsible for the murder of 17-year-old Damonte Hardrick. Hardrick was killed in February.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 17-year-old boy shot, killed in Carrick identified

“I didn’t see any empathy in that child’s eyes. This has to stop,” said Lesa Hardrick, Damonte’s aunt.

On Wednesday, police told Nigel Thompson that they had collected enough evidence to charge him with the murder. Lesa Hardick said she does not believe Thompson even knew her nephew.

“He was soaring through high school he had a 3.0 he went to a charter school and I honestly believe that he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. We didn’t know those people,” said Lesa Hardrick.

Police say Thompson was on home detention wearing an electronic ankle monitor equipped with GPS when he killed Hardrick. Prosecutors said his ankle monitor pinged his location every thirty seconds.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 14-year-old wearing electronic home monitoring device when he shot, killed 17-year-old, police say

Prosecutors showed a map generated by his ankle monitor that traced Thompson’s route from his home to the crime scene and back which took roughly 14 minutes.

They then showed shocking surveillance footage of a male wearing a dark hoodie and pants jogging toward the scene of the crime.

The footage and the GPS pings match exactly.

The video shows two flashes going off in front of 148 Parkfield Street at 9:59 p.m. Police say those flashes were gunfire and that one of the bullets went through bricks and hit Hardrick in the head.

The video then shows a figure running back along the same exact route.

Prosecutors say he came back into his house at 10:05, just minutes after his GPS placed him at the crime scene. Surveillance footage inside of his house supported this claim.

Thompson is bring charged as an adult.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Story continues

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

West Virginia could pay former residents $25,000 to come back Woman, man dead after apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills identified No umps when Orioles and Pirates play unneeded bottom of 9th VIDEO: Man killed in South Park house fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts