New evidence of religious hatred by metropolitan under house arrest

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered new evidence of criminal activity by the head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church - Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who continued to incite religious hatred publicly while under house arrest.

Read also: Ignoring Ukrainian courts, UOC-MP’s Metropolitan Onufriy held Sunday service at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

House arrest did not stop the metropolitan, who began recording provocative videos in his own home, repeating Kremlin narratives about religious communities in Ukraine. In the published appeals, the individual expressed derogatory statements about believers and clergy of other denominations and attempted to discredit law enforcement officers in Ukraine who conducted security measures in the religious communities of the region.

The destructive videos were distributed on the YouTube channel of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC-MP. During searches at the location of the individual's residence, provocative videos were found, along with computer equipment and a mobile phone that he used to record and disseminate hostile content.

Read also: Ukraine wants to kick Russian Orthodox Church out of Pochaiv Lavra

Based on the new evidence, he has been notified of an additional suspicion of violating the equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs, committed by a person holding public office, repeatedly (Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is likely that the individual will be placed in detention. The SBU announced the suspicion of the Metropolitan of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC-MP on April 6. According to the investigation, he denied Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and justified the actions of Russian occupiers. The court ordered him to be placed under house arrest for two months.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to ban the activities of religious organizations with their management center in an aggressor country in Ukraine on Jan. 19. The UOC-MP remains a structural unit of the Russian Orthodox Church, the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience stated on Feb. 1.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine