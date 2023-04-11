Evidence replayed for jury in trial for man accused of shooting, killing off-duty Pittsburgh officer

After three weeks, the defense and Commonwealth have both rested their cases in the Christian Bey retrial. But before closing arguments begin on Wednesday, the Commonwealth replayed key evidence for jurors during their rebuttal.

The Commonwealth replayed a never-before-seen video of the mother of Christian Bey’s daughter where she said Bey never went to the block party in 2019 where off-duty Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall was shot.

Detective: “How are you related?”

Witness: “My baby’s father’s mother.”

Detective: “Baby’s father’s mom.”

Detective: “Who is your baby’s father?”

Witness: “Christian.”

Detective: “Christian?”

Witness: “Bey.”

Detective: “Was he here tonight?”

Witness: “No.”

Detective: “Not at all?

Witness: “No…”

The woman said Christian Bey was never there that evening, a statement that we now know to be false.

Two weeks ago, the Commonwealth presented a dash cam video of Christian Bey telling police during a recorded interview the next day that he was there but left the block party early, before the shooting on Monticello Street that claimed Officer Hall’s life.

Closing arguments are scheduled to be heard Wednesday morning, and the case will be turned over to the jurors who could come back with a decision as early as Wednesday afternoon.

