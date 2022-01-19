New evidence revealed in Trump fraud investigation

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York's attorney general said there is ""significant"" evidence of alleged fraud committed by the Trump Organization as she tries to force former President Trump and his two eldest children to testify under oath in her investigation. Catherine Herridge shares more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories