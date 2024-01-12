Evidence shows Russia used North Korean missiles in Ukraine – law enforcement

Consequences of the missile attack on Kharkiv on the morning of January 2

Ukrainian law enforcement has obtained initial evidence that the Russian military used North Korean-made ballistic missiles to strike Kharkiv on Jan. 2, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told public broadcaster Suspilne on Jan. 11.

Kostin said definitively confirming the origins of the weapons used to attack Ukraine requires systematic joint efforts of prosecutors, investigators, and weapon experts.

“As for North Korea, we have recently obtained the first pieces of evidence of the Russian army using missiles manufactured in that country,” said Kostin.

“The preliminary results of the technical expertise confirm that the missile launched on Jan. 2 targeting the central part of Kharkiv was a short-range missile developed by North Korea.”

According to Kostin, military experts from the interdepartmental working group at the Prosecutor General's Office have made the same conclusions. He added that a comprehensive commission is currently working to confirm these findings.

"We are also working on identifying other fragments of ammunition found at the sites of recent attacks in the Kharkiv and Odessa regions," he added.

South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN, Hwang Jung-kook, said on Jan. 10 that North Korea is using Ukraine as a testing ground for ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said during a briefing on Jan. 4 that Russia is now using North Korean ballistic in the war against Ukraine. According to Kirby, strikes with such missiles on Ukrainian territory were carried out on Dec. 30, 2023, and Jan. 2.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine