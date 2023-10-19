Evidence of Stockton 'possible homicide' found; detectives seen digging, witness says

Detectives searching part of Mormon Slough found evidence linked to a possible homicide, Stockton police said Thursday.

A resident Thursday said she recently witnessed a police team using an excavator to dig in the area along with several detectives and law enforcement vans.

On Oct. 2, detectives "learned that there was evidence related to a possible homicide from 2022" somewhere in the slough close to the intersection of Bieghle Alley and East Jefferson Street, a police department statement said.

During the search, detectives "located evidence corroborating the information they received," the statement said.

Police can't confirm what detectives found, Officer David Scott said.

The department provided no further information about the search.

Police seen digging

But sometime last week, a team of uniformed and "plain clothes" law enforcement officers could be seen digging near the embankment off Jefferson Street, said Catherine Alejo, who lives in that part of the slough.

Alejo's stretch of the slough falls a few blocks northeast of the Wilson Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard intersection, opposite the row of single-story homes on Jefferson.

The trench contains several makeshift shelters with tarp roofs, and is littered with destroyed appliances, plastic and household items.

According to Alejo, police at the scene last week circled a patch of dirt a few yards east of her home with crime scene tape. Then, they told Alejo and other unhoused residents to avoid the area.

For the next two or three days, investigators came and went, Alejo said.

One day, they used a construction vehicle to dig a large hole, she said.

'Possible homicide'

Alejo didn't see investigators remove anything from the hole, she said. However, Alejo did spot the county medical examiner's dark-colored SUV and two white vans parked at the scene, she said.

A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner could not immediately be reached for comment.

The police department shared no information about the "possible homicide" under investigation, except that it may have occurred sometime in 2022. The department did not explain why detectives are uncertain if a homicide occurred.

While she lived in the same spot in 2022, Alejo did not recall witnessing anything unusual for that area.

'You might've seen something'

Detectives urge anyone who may have witnessed something to contact police, Scott said.

"If you've lived in that area of Mormon Slough, you might've seen something," he said. "Or anywhere in that area."

You can contact the department with tips at (209) 937-8377, or at Crime Stoppers, which is anonymous.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record athttps://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

