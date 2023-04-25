Evidence tampering charges withdrawn against Arnold policeman in Pa. Game Commission case

Apr. 25—After being found not guilty last week of unlawfully shooting an antlered deer during a closed season, charges of tampering with evidence were withdrawn Tuesday against an Arnold police officer because of a lack of evidence.

Pennsylvania Game Commission officials said Jacob A. Pollick, 29, of Murrysville shot an antlered whitetail Oct. 11 in the area of the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer, when only archery hunting was permitted.

In a separate criminal complaint, the commission alleged Pollick tried to hide deer skulls outside his home, which led to the tampering charge. Game wardens said they arrived at Pollick's home in November to find him holding two deer skulls, after he had told them he was bear hunting in Armstrong County.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Michael Pacek said the deer skulls in question had been photographed but not physically seized as evidence by Game Warden Madison Pugh.

"She gave the evidence back to the defendant, so we don't have them in our possession," Pacek said. "Without that evidence, we don't have a case."

Judge Charles Conway asked Pollick if he was willing to turn over the skulls.

"No, sir," Pollick said.

Pugh apologized to Conway.

"It did not even occur to me that giving back the antlers would be an issue," she said.

Pollick also has a May 3 preliminary hearing in Judge Carolyn Bengel's Brackenridge court on charges of witness intimidation, as game wardens said he encouraged a friend to lie if subpoenaed about the case.

Arnold Mayor Joe Bia II said Pollick will remain on unpaid leave "until he's fully cleared."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .