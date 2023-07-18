Evidence of teen victim's earlier fight should go before jurors in Scranton murder case, defense argues

Jul. 17—Tyler McKenna, an 18-year-old killed in a stabbing last year in Scranton, wielded a machete against someone else in a fight moments before his death, according to an attorney representing the teen accused of killing McKenna.

Jurors selected to hear the murder case against Amir Williams should know more about McKenna's earlier fight because it provides "necessary context," defense attorney Matthew Muckler said in a pretrial motion filed Friday.

Williams' defense wants Lackawanna County Judge James Gibbons to admit video, photographs and other evidence of the fight when the case against Williams goes to trial in the fall.

Muckler filed several pretrial motions in court Friday, several of which center on what should, and what should not, be put in front of a jury.

Williams, 17, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He pleaded not guilty.

Scranton police arrested him June 22, 2022, and accused him of stabbing McKenna to death during a fight by 3 W. Olive St., near Scranton High School, where Williams attended as a junior.

Law enforcement officials said the stabbing grew out of a gang dispute. Two other teenagers arrested in the fight face prosecution in juvenile court.

Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola ruled in June that Williams may stand trial as an adult.

Evidence of a prior fight involving McKenna is "directly relevant," argued Muckler.

During a preliminary hearing in September, city juvenile investigator Kevin Uher testified McKenna and two others who were not identified were involved in two assaults shortly before the stabbing.

Muckler alleged in a motion they believe McKenna struck a person with a machete, which ultimately was found near where he was fatally stabbed. They also think McKenna, or an associate, had brass knuckles and a shotgun.

Reached Monday, Muckler declined to comment on the motion.

"I think it speaks for itself," he said.

Attempts to reach District Attorney Mark Powell were unsuccessful.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Nov. 8 with testimony to start Nov. 27.

Muckler also requested Gibbons:

Keep out post-arrest statements Williams reportedly made in the Lackawanna County Prison, particularly "uncharitable comments" about the victim made on the slain man's birthday. Prosecutors are likely to argue the timing speaks to Williams' state of mind. Defense attorneys say it is not relevant to Williams' intent at the time of the killing.

Move the trial out of Lackawanna County to bring in a non-local jury because local residents read news of the case.

Preclude the use of video or audio statements unless the person who made the statement takes the witness stand. Much of the prosecution's evidence was recorded through video and audio systems. Williams has a constitutional right to face the witnesses, Muckler argued.

Suppress Williams' identification by a witness because it was unreliable. A witness to the crime reportedly told the police they were "75 percent sure" Williams was involved, Muckler said. Williams' clothing was bloody.

Grant a hearing to challenge the claim enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.

Keep out evidence of his arrest and of observations made by police because they were improperly obtained. Police stopped all Black teenagers in the area of the crime, Muckler argued, and thus failed to articulate a specific reason to stop Williams, who is Black, outside of his race and age.

Suppress statements Williams made to the police because he disputes he waived his right to remain silent.

Make funds available to hire a private investigator because Williams has no means of support. The defense has been in contact with Bruce Reddock, who requires a $1,500 retainer and has a starting hourly rate of $75.

Bar the admission of photographs of the victim because they will prejudice the jury and are irrelevant to the issue at hand: the guilt or innocence of the accused.

Argument on the motions is scheduled before Gibbons for Aug. 7.

Williams remains held without bail in Lackawanna County Prison.

