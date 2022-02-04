Evidence, witness list of players filed in Fort Worth trial over Angels pitcher’s death

A photograph of a plastic pen tube and the Venmo records, Google searches and text messages of Tyler Skaggs, a Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died in a Southlake hotel room in 2019, may be displayed next week to a jury at the trial in Fort Worth of a former Angels employee accused of providing the player with a fentanyl-laced oxycodone tablet that authorities allege killed him.

Photos of a razor blade also may be among the evidence prosecutors show jurors in U.S. District Court as Eric Kay is tried on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors filed evidence and witness lists on Thursday.

Among the 77 witness included on the prospective list are former Angels players Cameron Bedrosian, Christopher Cron, Matthew Harvey, Andrew Heaney, Michael Morin, Blake Parker and Garrett Richards.

Prosecutors had previously filed a version of the witness list under seal. The Los Angeles Times filed a motion opposing the exclusion of some docket entries in the case and a private exchange of the witness list between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Skaggs’ attorneys. U.S. District Judge Terry Means ordered prosecutors to file the list publicly on Thursday.

Means wrote that he was not persuaded that the jury pool would be irreparably tainted by press accounts of the lists.

“This is especially true given that by the time this order issues and the lists are (again) required to be filed, there will only be at most four days of possible publicity regarding the parties’ proposed witnesses or exhibits before trial commences. While the Court is certainly sympathetic to the government’s arguments about possible pretrial witness embarrassment or intimidation, those arguments appear to be largely speculative.”

Kay, the Angels’ communications director at the time of Skaggs’ death, was charged in July 2020.

Inside of Skaggs’ hotel room, investigators found pills, including one with the marking M/30. The pill, which resembled a 30-milligram oxycodone tablet, was tested and it had been laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opiate, according to a criminal complaint written by DEA agent Geoffrey Lindeberg.

Kay allegedly denied knowing whether Skaggs used drugs. He said that the last time he saw Skaggs was at hotel check-in on June 30, but Skaggs’ phone held text messages on June 30 suggesting that Kay stop by his room with pills later that evening.

Kay is accused of regularly dealing the M/30 pills to Skaggs and to others, passing out the pills at the stadium where they worked.

Kay is accused of dealing the drugs from 2017 until July 2019, according to the complaint.