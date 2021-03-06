Evidentiary hearing in death penalty case to continue Monday

Mar. 5—After a two and a half year hiatus, the evidentiary hearing in the death penalty case of Robert Roberson will continue Monday, March 8 in a hybrid of Zoom and in-person testimony at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Roberson was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2003 in Anderson County for the death of Nikki Curtis, his two-year-old daughter.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed his scheduled June 21, 2016 execution and sent Roberson's case back to the trial court level to consider the merits of four distinct claims including a "junk science" claim.

An evidentiary hearing initially began back in August 2018 but was placed on continuance Aug. 14, 2018 after District Clerk Teresia Coker found 15-year-old evidence, including Nikki's lost head CAT scans in the Anderson County Courthouse basement.

The specific contents of the boxes have not been disclosed, pending an official inventory.

Former District Attorney Doug Lowe and Assistant District Attorney Mark Calhoon prosecuted Roberson in 2003.

Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, who's prosecuting the hearing with Assistant District Attorney Scott Holden, said she could not speculate how the evidence ended up in the basement.

"That would be a question for the District Clerk's office," she said.

The case is pending in the Third District Court and is being presided over Judge Deborah Evans, who said she was equally surprised in 2018 by the appearance of the "found" evidence.

The delay in the hearings was initially for prosecutors and the defense to review the "found" evidence and develop expert witnesses. The COVID-19 pandemic added to the delay.

Roberson has long maintained he does not understand what happened to his daughter and he had no intent to harm her, or cause her death.

The evidentiary hearing could continue through Tuesday, March 16.