Evil Bikes lays off Bellingham workers amid ‘severely rising costs,’ according to CEO

Bicycle manufacturing company Evil Bikes of Bellingham announced local employees were laid off last week with little explanation, but now the CEO is speaking out.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post Friday, Feb. 16.

“It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to some of our best friends,” the Facebook post states.

Seven Bellingham employees were laid off, according to Jason Moeschler, CEO of Evil Bikes.

“Like many businesses in the outdoor industry, the demand for units increased to new heights from 2020 to early 2022, when social distancing and other public safety measures required during the COVID-19 pandemic created new interest and opportunity to spend time outside. ... In response to the heightened interest, Evil’s unit volume increased significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels, which meant staffing up to be able to assemble and deliver our signature high-end bikes from ‘behind the black curtain’ right here in Bellingham,” Moeschler wrote in an email to The Herald.

“Unfortunately, severely rising costs from disruptions in the supply chain made for a deeper impact than anyone could have expected — both to the market and to the industry. Fast forward to 2024, with life and business returning to pre-pandemic norms, we’ve had to offset staffing levels again, this time to meet a decreased demand for bikes,” Moeschler wrote.

The company headquarters and showroom, called “The Landing,” now has 14 employees, according to Moeschler, and will continue to be open during its regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 700 Harris Ave. in Bellingham.

Amid the difficult financial situation and having to lay off workers, Moeschler encourages local Whatcom residents to continue to support local parks, trail systems and to clean up after themselves.

“It’s important to acknowledge the cost of protecting open space, to building and maintaining our favorite local trails, jumps and tracks — all of which are central to our mountain bike community and precious assets to Bellingham’s continued growth and economic prosperity,” Moeschler wrote. “Please become a member of the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition, join a trail workday, or make space in your day to support your local bike shop, take a kid mountain biking, become a ride leader for one of the local school’s mountain bike clubs, or join us for a ride at Evil sometime.”

“The Bellingham mountain bike community is one of the best in the world in so many ways, and it’s a pleasure every time we get to indoctrinate someone new,” Moeschler wrote.