‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing

Pilar Melendez
·3 min read
Criminal Complaint
A Utah man accused of assaulting police officers during the Capitol riots invited several of his MAGA friends to his Thursday court appearance—then wreaked havoc during the hearing, screaming at the judge and court officials to “come fuck with me.”

“You people fucked this up,” Landon Kenneth Copeland ranted during the Zoom hearing on Thursday. “You’re going to give me a psych eval. I don’t like 70 percent of my income going to the government. Fuck all of you!”

Copeland, a 33-year-old who on Thursday described himself as a veteran who “got shot in Iraq,” faces several charges, including assaulting officers and disorderly contact, for allegedly attacking several law-enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 siege. Prosecutors allege that during a scuffle, Copeland grabbed a riot shield, shoved a fellow insurrectionist into a police line, and threw “a metal bike rack fence barricade” at officers.

During his Thursday hearing, Copeland came ready for another fight, this time with several lawyers and court officials after he boldly invited some of his friends—and his mother—to join the Zoom. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ended up kicking out one of his friends after they chose an “expletive” as their username.

Copeland caused chaos even before his own hearing began, shouting while other accused rioters made their appearances before the judge and forcing court officials to put him on mute. At one point he tried to object to another defense lawyer claiming his client had “Foxitus” after watching six months of Fox News during the pandemic.

The second he was taken off mute, Copeland began to scream, “I’m going to tell the truth.”

“I don’t like you people... you’re a robot to me... you can’t come get me if I don’t want you to... Fuck all of you... Fuck all of you...” he shouted during his tirade, at which point a judge put him in a separate Zoom room so that he could no longer interrupt the proceeding. “I wanna talk in open court you mother fuckers!”

‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With Murder

Earlier in the hearing, Copeland also told a court clerk, “You are evil!” and asked, “At what point am I a free individual versus a pre-trial confinement individual?” “Is any of this negotiable? I used to be a free man...until you locked me up,” Copeland insisted.

According to a criminal complaint, videos and photographs of the riots “depict Copeland’s assaultive and obstructive conduct” that forced officers to use pepper spray on him in self-defense. “In response, Copeland pushed or threw the fence toward multiple law enforcement officers,” the complaint states.

When federal authorities interviewed Copeland on Feb. 11, he admitted he went to a rally in D.C. to support President Donald Trump—and that he fought with officers outside the Capitol.

Copeland then allegedly insisted that he felt “police officers were trying to ‘penetrate the line’ of the protesters and ‘steal’ individual members of the crowd, including one person who Copeland described as having been shot in the face by an officer.” Copeland, who insisted he did not enter the Capitol, was seemingly referring to Ashli Babbitt, one of the five individuals who died as a result of the siege.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

