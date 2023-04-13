‘Evil comes in many forms:’ GA deputy arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

A Georgia deputy has been arrested and fired after he was charged with sexual exploitation of children.

Jones County Sheriff R.N. Butch Reece said that deputy Kevin Harden, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2017, was arrested Thursday.

“This morning I had the distinct duty to fulfill an oath I initially took over 42 years ago by firing and subsequently arresting one of my deputies that failed to fulfill his oath,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

Reece did not provide details about what led to Harden’s arrest, but thanked the child exploitation and computer crimes unit of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“Evil comes in many forms and anyone involved in sexually exploiting or harming a child should realize there is a special place in hell for them,” Reece wrote.