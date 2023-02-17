‘Evil man’: Norwood boy was on walk in Boston when career criminal fatally shot him, prosecutors say

A 13-year-old boy who was gunned down at random in broad daylight in Boston last month was out on a morning walk when an “evil man” with a slew of prior criminal convictions opened fire on him, striking him in the head, prosecutors said Friday.

Csean Skerritt, 34, was ordered held without bail after he was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Babson Street in Boston’s Mattapan around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 found Lawrence unresponsive on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Skerritt shot Lawrence multiple times, striking him in the head among other areas, Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Julie Higgins said during the court proceeding. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Higgins said Lawrence had been spending the weekend with his grandparents and that the boy had “absolutely no connection or relation” to Skerrit.

“He went for a walk as he would often do, while listening to music. Video shows Tyler in the neighborhood, just walking by himself,” Higgins told the court.

After the shooting, Higgins said investigators found five shell casings near Lawrence’s body and obtained surveillance video that showed Skerritt lurking in the vicinity of the boy.

“Video evidence and eyewitness accounts place the defendant’s car and the defendant in the area,” Higgins said. “The defendant then approaches Tyler...Moments later, the fatal shots are fired.”

Higgins told the court that Skerritt is a career criminal with a record that includes 27 adult entries and seven convictions. Those convictions include multiple prison sentences for firearm violations and a history of violating terms of probation, resulting in additional jail time. He was also jailed twice in separate assault and battery cases involving public employees.

Higgins noted that Skerritt also has an extensive juvenile record, including assault and battery with a baseball bat, assault and battery with a knife, armed assault with intent to murder, and motor vehicle theft.

Tyler’s family could be seen walking out of court in disbelief when Higgins finished reading Skerritt’s laundry list of prior offenses.

An emotional Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden spoke with reporters outside the courthouse, vowing to support the Lawrence family as they cope with this tragedy.

“For the love of God, I cannot imagine what would allow a 34-year-old man with evil intent to decide to shoot a 13-year-old boy...I don’t know, we may never know,” Hayden said. “It’s doesn’t matter...What we need to worry about is the heinous act that was committed by this evil man. We’re going to hold him accountable.”

Lawrence was a “well-loved and a valuable member” of Coakley Middle School community, Norwood Superintendent David Thomson said.

Hundreds showed up for a celebration of life honoring Lawrence back on Feb. 6.

Tyler’s grandfather, Stanley Lawrence, said the family continues to deal with the raw emotions of the tragedy without knowing who murdered the young boy or why.

“The outpouring of love for my grandson is what is holding us together as a family right now,” he said.

Skerritt was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He was later hit with the murder charge following the investigation into Lawrence’s death.

Skerritt is expected to be called to Suffolk Superior Court for an additional arraignment within the next 30 days, according to Higgins.

The shooting remains under investigation.

